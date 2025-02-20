DJI Launches All-New DJI RS 4 Mini for Cameras and Smartphones

DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today launched the DJI RS 4 Mini, an all-new compact and lightweight gimbal for cameras and smartphones that weighs just 890g (less than 2 pounds) and can carry payloads up to 2kg (4.4 pounds). Designed for the quick-filming needs of creators, the RS 4 Mini offers the automated axis locks first introduced in DJI’s flagship gimbals, allowing for faster setups, transitions, and breakdowns. Other features that deliver a more efficient and seamless filming experience include a new intelligent tracking module, faster switching to vertical shooting and Teflon™ coating for a smoother balancing experience.

“The Ronin Series continues to push the imaging industry forward as we bring new innovations to our ecosystem and democratize technology to more applications. Specifically, the DJI RS 4 Mini continues to feature our Emmy® Award-winning three-axis gimbal stabilization, offering seamlessly smooth and steady footage,” says Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at DJI. “In adding the DJI RS 4 Mini to our offering, we have rounded out this generation of stabilizers to cater to every level of creator, from professional filmmakers to independent commercial videographers and content creators.”

Next-Gen design for a more efficient workflow

The RS 4 Mini incorporates many proven features from DJI’s flagship gimbals, allowing creators to work more efficiently. With the 2nd-Gen auto-axis locks, creators can unlock the gimbal’s three-axis locks in one second, speeding up the filming, transition, and storage processes. The 3rd-Gen Native Vertical Switch offers the fastest switch experience in the RS series1. With the meticulous upgrades to Teflon™ interlayers1 and a fine-tuning knob, the RS 4 Mini can achieve smoother and more precise millimeter-level balancing when installing a camera.

Intelligent filming for stunning results

The RS 4 Mini Combo comes standard with the new DJI RS Intelligent Tracking Module1 for intelligent framing and composition1. Enabling ActiveTrack on any camera system or phone with or without the DJI Mimo app, it can keep a human subject in frame up to 10 meters, even in complex environments. Tracking can be enabled with one push of the trigger or an open-palm visual command.

In the new Responsive mode, the gimbal responds faster to hand movements upon start or stop, designed to suit fast-moving subject circling shots. Meanwhile, the classic Smooth follow mode provides a fluid gimbal response, ideally for normal subject following shots.

Other RS 4 Mini Combo notable features include:

Upgraded with 4th-Gen Stabilization: The RS 4 Mini strikes a superior balance between stabilization strength and camera movement’s tactile feel, delivering excellent performance and an enhanced user experience. It also offers significantly improved stability when shooting vertically.

Improved Battery Life: Compared to the DJI RS 3 Mini, the charging speed and battery life have increased by 30%1, extending the operating time to 13 hours1 . It also supports fast charging, allowing 5 hours1 of use after a 30-minute charge.

Lightweight Build, High Payload 1：Weighing only 890 g (2 lbs), RS 4 Mini boasts a payload capacity of up to 2 kg (4.4 lbs). It supports a wide range of mainstream mirrorless cameras and lens combinations, delivering powerful performance.

Next-gen RS Briefcase Handle 1 : Designed especially for the RS 4 Mini, this new handle is 20%1 smaller and 28 g lighter1 than the current DJI RS Briefcase Handle.

Quick-Release Magnetic Mount: The tracking module features a magnetic quick-release design, allowing it to attach to the tilt axis in just one second. The magnetic locking design will stay securely in place without loosening or falling off, ensuring a more reliable filming process.

Price and Availability

DJI RS 4 Mini will be available for purchase today from authorized retailers and at store.dji.com with two purchase options available.

The standalone DJI RS 4 Mini retails for $369 and includes one Gimbal, Quick-Release Plate, RS 4 Mini Tripod, L-Shaped Multi-Camera Control Cable, USB-C Charging Cable and one Screw Kit.

The DJI RS 4 Mini Combo retails for $459 and adds an RS Intelligent Tracking Module and RS 4 Mini Briefcase Handle.

DJI Care Refresh

DJI Care Refresh, the comprehensive protection plan for DJI products, is now available for DJI RS 4 Mini. Accidental damage is covered by the replacement service, including natural wear, collisions, and water damage. For a small additional charge, you can have your damaged product replaced if an accident occurs.

DJI Care Refresh (1-Year Plan) includes up to 2 replacements in 1 year. DJI Care Refresh (2-Year Plan) includes up to 4 replacements in 2 years. Other services of DJI Care Refresh include official warranty, international warranty service and free shipping. For a full list of details, please visit: www.dji.com/support/service/djicare-refresh

Camera and lens compatibility can be found here: www.dji.com/support/compatibility

