Day 5 #28daysofquicktips – Move a Clip’s Connection Point in Final Cut Pro X

Sometimes that little connection tail isn’t in the right place

By Scott Simmons February 05, 2015 Uncategorised

One fundamental concept of Final Cut Pro X and its trackless timeline is Connected Clips. When editing clips outside of a Primary Storyline all clips must connect to something in the Primary Storyline and they move according to that parent clip. But you can, thankfully (and mercifully depending on your POV), move that connection point.

Beyond connecting just a clip with a connection point, Secondary Storylines (see our Quicktip on Storyline mode as well) also have a connection point to the Primary Storyline and you can move those connection points as well. This ability to move a connection point is of vital importance as there are times when you don’t want to move a certain clip when you move its parent. I find my most common times changing a connection point is when I have a music bed attached that runs for several minutes and I want to adjust something before or after the clip it is parented to. If you don’t know this tip you’ll probably find it quite useful once you’ve learned it.

How do you change a connection point? Just COMMAND + OPTION click on a connected clip and the connection tail will jump to that point. If it’s a Secondary Storyline then be sure you CMD + OPT click on the Secondary Storyline wrapper. See the video below.

 

 

Moving clip connection points in Final Cut Pro X

A video posted by @editblog on

 

 


Hollywood Wants to Keep Motion Picture Film Alive

The Digitization and Distribution of PBS

Scott Simmons

Scott Simmons was born in rural West Tennessee and didn’t really realize that movies and tv had to be made by actual people until he went to college. After getting degrees in both Television Production and Graphic Design he was in one of the early graduating classes at the Watkins Film School in Nashville, Tennessee. During that time at Watkins he discovered editing. While most of his classmates in film school wanted to be directors, Scott saw real career opportunities in post production and took a job as an assistant editor after completing film school. In 1999, Scott took the leap into freelancing and in 2007 accepted a position as an editor at Filmworkers – Nashville. In 2005 Scott created The Editblog a website dedicated to all things editing and post-production which is now housed here at PVC. Someday he hopes to edit on a beach with a touch screen device, a wireless hard drive and a Red Stripe.

