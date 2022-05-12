NAB Show

Day 2 // NAB 2022

Day 2 // NAB 2022 1

Further coverage of this years NAB conference

Kenny McMillan
May 12, 2022
Comment

The second day of NAB brought me to Sandisk, DOP Choice, and more. We also saw the release of the Aputure 600C, which is an exciting development from the light manufacturer. Be sure to subscribe to the ProVideo Coalition YouTube channel for more content as we make it.

 

Aputure 600C Pro Reveal and More

 

Adobe Premiere Pro Update

 

DOP Choice Rabbit Rounder & Fat Rabbit

 

Sandisk Professional

 

Sumolight SUMOMAX LED Panels


SmallHD & Teradek

