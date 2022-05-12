The second day of NAB brought me to Sandisk, DOP Choice, and more. We also saw the release of the Aputure 600C, which is an exciting development from the light manufacturer. Be sure to subscribe to the ProVideo Coalition YouTube channel for more content as we make it.
Aputure 600C Pro Reveal and More
Adobe Premiere Pro Update
DOP Choice Rabbit Rounder & Fat Rabbit
Sandisk Professional
Sumolight SUMOMAX LED Panels
SmallHD & Teradek
Filmtools
Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!Shop Now