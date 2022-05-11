We finally got to go back to NAB this year and while it was (blissfully in my opinion) a slightly smaller affair, there were some amazing companies represented and I did my best to go and talk to some favorites, as well as some ones I hadn’t heard of. I’ll say one thing, I’m super excited about the new developments with Frame.IO and Camera to Cloud, that’s going to be huge. You can find my coverage below, and be sure to subscribe to the ProVideo Coalition YouTube channel for more content as we make it.
New Canon Lenses and Monitors
Zeiss 15mm Supreme Prime
Lindsey Optics Directors Viewfinder
Birddog NDI
Aputure 1200D, Amaran Tubes & Fabric Lights
Frame.IO Camera to Cloud
Filmtools
