Videos of our coverage of this year's NAB conference

Kenny McMillan
May 11, 2022
We finally got to go back to NAB this year and while it was (blissfully in my opinion) a slightly smaller affair, there were some amazing companies represented and I did my best to go and talk to some favorites, as well as some ones I hadn’t heard of. I’ll say one thing, I’m super excited about the new developments with Frame.IO and Camera to Cloud, that’s going to be huge. You can find my coverage below, and be sure to subscribe to the ProVideo Coalition YouTube channel for more content as we make it.

New Canon Lenses and Monitors

 

Zeiss 15mm Supreme Prime

 

Lindsey Optics Directors Viewfinder

 

Birddog NDI

 

Aputure 1200D, Amaran Tubes & Fabric Lights

 

Frame.IO Camera to Cloud

