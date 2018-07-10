Post Production

Creating Tiny Planet FX in Final Cut Pro X

This Week on MacBreak Studio

Profile Picture Mark Spencer July 10, 2018

This week on MacBreak Studio, Steve Martin from Ripple Training shows us how to create a tiny planet effect out of a 360 clip in Final Cut Pro X.

Steve shoots a lot of 360 footage with his GoPro Fusion. We’ve already explored in several episodes how you can shoot 360 video yet still deliver regular “flat” video in a standard rectangular frame where the viewer doesn’t need to drag around or use a head-mounted display. This episode takes that concept one step further, thanks to a plugin called Revolve 360 from SUGARfx, which is available through the FxFactory platform.

The plugin allows you to create a variety of interesting effects that each take the full 360 image and map it to a plane in different ways. One that we both like a lot is called “Tiny Planet” which wraps the scene in a sphere with exaggerated elements.

Steve’s example is a clip of him interacting with a storm trooper at Disneyland. One tip to ensuring that the plugin works correctly is to set the 360˚ mode to “none” in the Browser for the equirectangular clip (which was stitched using the Fusion app on the desktop).

The plugin, located in the Effects Browser under 360|SUGARfx, includes pop-up menus in the Viewer in addition to the parameters in the Inspector. Starting with “Basic Presets”, you can then flip or flop the image or transform it including adjusting tilt, pan, and roll to essentially reframe your shot as needed.

Where things get really interesting is animating between presets: by setting keyframes and then selecting another preset, you can create dynamic and interesting camera “moves” that remap the equirectangular image. Steve animates from the “Tiny Little Planet” preset to a normal view pointing just where he wants. Essentially he is taking the “directing in post” process a step further thanks to this plugin.

Check it all out above. And to really learn how to edit 360 video in Final Cut Pro X, check out his excellent tutorial.


Tags:

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Artificial Intelligence used to remove noise from photos

Profile Picture
Mark Spencer
author
Mark Spencer is a freelance producer, videographer, editor, trainer and writer based in the Bay Area. He produces Final Cut Pro X-related training and plugins for with his partners at Ripple Training. He is an…

You Might Also Like

DaVinci Resolve 15 + Fusion Integration = Many Happy Editors
Post Production

DaVinci Resolve 15 + Fusion Integration = Many Happy Editors

I’ll be honest right off the bat in this article.  I’m not a big...
Replacing a Sky in Final Cut Pro X
Post Production

Replacing a Sky in Final Cut Pro X

This week on MacBreak Studio, Steve Martin from Ripple Training shows us how to...
Do the new SD Express cards mean the end of SSDs?
Post Production

Do the new SD Express cards mean the end of SSDs?

Imagine an SD card with a capacity of 128 TB, able to deliver up...
Auditioning Scene Looks in Final Cut Pro X
Post Production

Auditioning Scene Looks in Final Cut Pro X

This week on MacBreak Studio, Steve Martin from Ripple Training welcomes very special guest...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of