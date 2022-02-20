Color management may not be fun, but we once we break the topic down into small parts it becomes much easier to digest. In the introduction I suggested that it’s no longer possible to completely ignore color management, so with that out of the way, let’s get started.

Sooner or later, any discussion about color leads to this diagram here – it even has a name, it’s called “CIE1930”. In order to understand what this diagram means and why it’s so critical to the topic of color, we’re going to look back at where it came from. Understanding the history and the story behind it will help us understand its significance.

The first part of this story involves one of the most famous scientists of all time – Isaac Newton. Although there have been many people involved in the history of color theory and science, Newton is our starting point as we head towards the CIE1930 diagram. Newton is famous for many things, including co-inventing calculus and his work on gravity. But he also played a crucial role in the study of light – which is why we’re looking at him now.

