It has actually happened to me. I interviewed the world’s best source on a particular, controversial topic. He accepted my invitation and we had a great interview between the US and the UK. However, I wasn’t able to use my favorite tool to record remote audio with him. Seasoned readers know that my favorite tool for that is Cleanfeed Pro. That time, my guest was unwilling to download Chrome (or one of its derivatives like Ópera, my favorite so far for five reasons, even though it’s not yet officially certified by Cleanfeed, it works great for me), so we had to do the interview with Skype. Other times, guests indeed have Chrome (or a derivative) installed but it’s not the default browser. Believe it or not, there are computer users who find having to copy and paste a URL too difficult. That’s why I’m so happy to share with you that Cleanfeed (Pro) has now added support Safari and Firefox (for guests only). Details ahead about all of the browsers supported officially and unofficially with Cleanfeed… and about why I love the Ópera browser.

Why I love Ópera as my primary browser

It is much lighter than Chrome. It accepts all of the powerful Chrome extensions I use. It has a great, built-in partial screenshot tool. It fortunately hides the http:// or https:// protocol while displaying a padlock when the connection is https and with a proper SSL/TLS certificate. It fortunately does not hide the www subdomain the way Chrome does.

To clarify the fifth point: I hate the www subdomain, but as a consultant and web developer, I want to know immediately whether a site is displaying it or not, without having to click on the URL bar to check. Chrome hides the www and some other browsers (i.e. Brave, Edge and Firefox) still show everything including the https:// protocol. For more information about that topic:

y en castellano:

Compatible browsers with Cleanfeed as of publication time

According to Cleanfeed:

Cleanfeed’s impressive audio quality pushes the envelope. Though it’s our desire to work with any browser, systems not listed here may be incompatible, untested, or give poor performance. “Not certified” means the browser is known to be widely used with Cleanfeed but that we don’t certify with regular testing.

Desktops and so-called “laptops”:

Tablets and Smartphones:

P.S. The images you see above are courtesy of Cleanfeed and Ópera. Because they are not standalone images on Cleanfeed.net, I used the screenshot feature in Ópera to capture them.

Conclusions

I am thrilled that Cleanfeed (Pro) keeps on adding browser support and continues to offer great 48 kHz sound and reliability. To see more of my Cleanfeed articles, click here. To find more about our absolute standard audio sampling rate, visit 48kHzAlliance.com For more info on Cleanfeed, visit Cleanfeed.net.

