Leading industry events provide opportunities to learn about MAXON’s latest Cinema 4D software through in-depth presentations by MAXON’s team members and top 3D guest artists.

Released last month, Cinema 4D Release 19 is the latest release of MAXON’s 3D animation, graphics, VFX, and visualization software. At both events MAXON team members will showcase the capabilities of the software, and at NAB Show New York, MAXON will be joined by top 3D guest artist presenters who will provide in-depth presentations on how Cinema 4D elevates the content creation experience. Artists scheduled to appear include: Joe Herman, Perry Harovas, and Matt Milstead and Dave Koss principals at Nexus Motion, Inc., and the hosts of Brograph.com.

The presentation schedule for NAB Show New York, October 18 and 19, is as follows:

11:00 am – ‘Add 3D to Your 2D Design with the All New Cineware for Illustrator!’ with Paul Babb, MAXON Computer, Inc.

12:00 pm – ‘3D for After Effects Users – Cinema 4D Lite to Cinema 4D Pro’ with Matt Milstead, Nexus Motion, Inc.

1:00 pm – ‘Exciting New Features of Cinema 4D R19 That Will Amplify Your Workflow’ with Dave Koss, Nexus Motion, Inc.

2:00 pm – ‘Kaboom! Fire, Explosions, Destruction and other VFX for Feature Film’ with Perry Harovas, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

3:00 pm – ‘Cinema 4D MoGraph: The Basics and Beyond for Amazing Motion Graphics’ with Joe Herman, Legend Animation

MAXON returns as an event sponsor to Adobe MAX 2017, billed as ‘The Creativity Conference’. At this year’s event, MAXON will be exhibiting in the Adobe MAX Community Pavilion. Conference attendees are invited to stop by to meet MAXON team members and see demonstrations of the company’s flagship product Cinema 4D, and also the new Cineware for Illustrator plug-in.

The new Cineware for Illustrator uses the same powerful 3D engine as Cinema 4D. Users can import any Cinema 4D file, and tweak the view, lighting and textures in order to integrate 3D elements with 2D designs or use 3D elements as templates when creating vector artwork in Adobe Illustrator. The plug-in is available at no cost for MacOS and Windows 10 on the MAXON web site.

