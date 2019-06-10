Production

Cine Gear 2019: Sony Xperia1, a wireless VENICE monitor?

Cinema Color on the world’s first 4K OLED Smartphone

Profile Picture Brian Hallett June 09, 2019

The world’s first 4K OLED Phone… which can wirelessly monitor your Sony VENICE? The Xperia1 is more than a smartphone. This is a 21:9 CinemaWide display with HDR remastering technologies and Dolby Atmos sound in your hand. Let me break it down a little bit. Nearly 2:1 display, which is near perfect for Netflix streaming, and OLED color so good Sony compares it to their color confidence monitors for cinema.

Yes, this phone as 3 lenses. Yes, this is a top-of-the-line smartphone from Sony. Yes, it is brilliant. But, if there is a bit of this phone which is absolutely mind-blowing above all the other bells and whistles in this piece of tech it is this, wireless video streaming from a Sony, VENICE with damn near accurate color.

Xperia1

The Xperia1 can be your on-set monitor if you are shooting with the 6K VENICE. Now, before you go down to the bottom of this post to comment on how stupid I may be, which I may be, Sony is not saying cinematographers are going to turn to the Xperia1 as their wireless monitor on set. No, the Xperia1, actually up to 10 Xperia1 phones, can be used by your production crew. I’m talking about crew who might not need a 32-inch monitor for their job.

Xperia1

Cinema ratio display and BRAVIA technology

The 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR OLED display allows users to enjoy movies in their original format in the palm of their hands. Not only you get a cinema aspect ratio, but the smartphone also delivers, says Sony, accurate color reproduction that films are created in, for a viewing experience that’s true to what creators envisioned.

Pushing boundaries means using technology from the award-winning BRAVIA TVs on the display of the Xperia 1. The X1 for mobile engine brings HDR (High Dynamic Range) remastering technologies ensuring everything you watch, including streamed content, can be enjoyed with more contrast, colour and clarity.

Sony Xperia 1: a smartphone with CinemaAlta technology inside

Natural colors and Dolby Atmos

Sony claims the, “Xperia 1 has 10-bit tonal gradation representing a myriad of colors. Xperia 1 delivers deeper levels of black, while colors appear more natural. Inspired by Master Monitor color reproduction from Sony’s professional technology, used in leading Hollywood studio productions, now you can experience unprecedented color accuracy with our new Creator mode to bring content to life exactly as it was envisioned. The display, together with originally developed image processing, supports wide color space ITU-R BT.2020 as well as DCI-P3 with Illuminant D65.”

Xperia1

 


Cine Gear 2019: Sony VENICE Firmware Updates with HFR and more

Profile Picture
Brian Hallett
author
Brian Hallett, is an award winning cameraman, editor, and producer. He has shot everything from Network broadcast news, promotional image campaigns, music videos, short films, and documentaries. Check out his reel at hallett-brian.com

