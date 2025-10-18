ZEISS announces an open call for the closed BETA testing phase of CinCraft Virtual Lens Technology, the innovative digital tool that brings authentic lens characteristics to compositing and visual effects workflows.

This pre-release BETA program from ZEISS invites professional VFX artists to test the technology in real-world conditions and be part of the valuable feedback that will help refine the final release.

Building on the success of the ZEISS CinCraft ecosystem, the new Virtual Lens Technology introduces a one-click lens characteristic simulator that replicates the behavior of real-world optics within a 2D compositing environment. The Virtual Lens aims to further bridge the gap between production and post by enabling visual effects artists to achieve photorealistic, lens-true results with greater efficiency and consistency.

According to ZEISS, “the technology leverages raytracing mechanics to reproduce optical effects such as cat-eye bokeh, chromatic aberration, distortion, focus fall-off and more, to ensure authentic lens behavior in a virtual workspace. Artists can select from a digital library of lenses with the ease of choosing physical equipment from a camera rental facility. Powered by GPU-based rendering, the system delivers smooth performance and quick, high-quality results across a wide range of compositing scenarios, from simple image adjustments and cleanup to complex visual effects sequences.”

The closed BETA program will run for three months from December 2025 through February 2026. Once selected, participants will receive exclusive access to the CinCraft Virtual Lens plugin for Nuke. Feedback will be collected through a ZEISS generated form as well as direct correspondence. Participants’ invaluable input will directly contribute to the final product release. Applicants will be selected for the limited spaces, based upon relevant experience and technical requirements.

Applications are now being accepted. Interested digital artists and VFX professionals can apply to participate by completing the registration form at zeiss.com/vlt-closed-beta. Selected participants will receive confirmation of their submission via email.

ZEISS cinematography lenses have advanced the art of filmmaking for more than 80 years, earning multiple Scientific and Engineering Awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The CinCraft ecosystem extends this legacy into digital workflows with products and services such as CinCraft Scenario and CinCraft Mapper, designed to simplify virtual production, tracking, and compositing processes.

Follow the link for more information about CinCraft Virtual Lens Technology and upcoming updates.