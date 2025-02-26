Providing cloud-based production management solutions tailored to the media and entertainment industry, CETA Software helps professionals stay on schedule and optimise efficiency.

Amidst the ongoing challenges and uncertainty in the creative industry, CETA Software is offering a free six-month trial of its production management solution to support emerging studios.

Committed to flexibility, security, and innovation, CETA Software supports creative professionals in achieving productivity and success with confidence. The company provides cloud-based production management solutions tailored to the media and entertainment industry. Its platform empowers international studios and production teams to streamline budgeting, tracking, and resource allocation, helping them stay on schedule and optimise efficiency.

Now CETA Software announced that it is offering its support to the community by providing a free six-month offer to emerging studios. Recognising the significant hurdles and financial risks involved in launching a business in this sector, the company aims to remove barriers and offer tangible support to the next generation of talent.

The programme includes full access to all features of the creative production management solution—covering bidding, scheduling, reporting, and billing across the entire pipeline. The offer also includes complimentary training and unlimited access for both users and artists, with no obligation to continue after this period.

“At CETA Software, we believe in the resilience and creativity of the community. By providing this offer, our goal is to help startups find their footing during this challenging time—without financial pressure,” said Sam Edney, Managing Director.

The plan is entirely commitment-free, with no strings attached. It gives creative production startups a robust platform to maintain momentum and focus on their craft while navigating a challenging market.

Artist Access, a time-tracking tool for creative teams

CETA recently introduced Artist Access, a purpose-built time-tracking tool designed specifically for the creative industries. Aware that managing talent and tracking time on creative projects can be a challenge, especially in industries where bespoke contracts and dynamic workflows are the norm, the company developed Artist Access, built for creative teams.

“Artist Access directly responds to one of the main challenges our customers face: producing accurate, real-time reporting on variable rates and overtime costs,” says Samuel Edney, Managing Director of CETA Software. “Creative projects are inherently dynamic, and having a platform that adapts to changes is crucial for maintaining budget control and ensuring transparency.”

Artist Access is now available at no additional cost to all CETA Software clients, with support for an unlimited number of artists.