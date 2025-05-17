The cloud-based production management platform CETA Software has launched Insights, a powerful new reporting tool for studio-wide financial and operational insight.

Insights is the company’s solution for a long-standing demand for simplified studio-level reporting by offering essential financial, operational, and production data into a single, streamlined interface.

Now available to all CETA clients, the update now announced aims to eliminate the need for offline spreadsheets and creating your own business intelligence tools. CETA Software, the cloud-based production management platform trusted by post-production teams worldwide, debuts a tool that provides end-to-end visibility for post facilities.

“Studios want better visibility without having to jump between tools or tabs. Insights brings everything together: curated, actionable, and always live,” said Samuel Edney, Managing Director at CETA Software.

Here is some more information about the features included:

Pre-built reports tailored to post-production

CETA Software’s new reporting module provides real-time insights through pre-built templates designed for producers, finance teams, operations managers, and studio heads. These include:

Financial analysis

Periodic profit and loss

Quoted to booked comparison

Project cost summary

Project win ratio

Quote confirmation pipeline

Utilisation

Billing and billing analysis

Project overview

Each report can be filtered by project, department, user, or time period, and is exportable to CSV or XLS format. Data can also be accessed externally through the CETA API.

Operational value

Unlike generic dashboards, Insights integrates directly with CETA’s existing quoting, scheduling, time tracking, and billing modules. Insights are drawn from live project data, ensuring reports reflect real-time activity rather than static metrics.

Permissions are managed using existing access controls, ensuring financial and strategic data remains securely viewable only to the appropriate team members.

Operational visibility and strategic insights for creative studios

This release marks a key milestone in CETA’s roadmap to become the production management system for creative studios. Insights reinforces the platform’s commitment to delivering integrated operational visibility and strategic insight, all within a single, purpose-built platform.