Canon’s New RF 75-300mm Lens and R100 Double Zoom Kit

Canon U.S.A., Inc., has announced the release of the new RF75-300mm F4-5.6 lens. This affordable ultra-telephoto zoom lens is designed to empower entry-level users to capture impressive shots. Additionally, the company introduced the EOS R100 Double Zoom Lens Kit, which features the new RF75-300mm F4-5.6 lens along with another lens.

Canon’s EOS R100 hybrid camera is an ideal kit for entry-level users. It comes with the RF75-300mm F4-5.6 lens, a lightweight telephoto zoom lens that allows users to explore various focal ranges. This lens can shoot up to 480 mm (35 mm equivalent), making it a fantastic choice for those looking to enhance their photography beyond the capabilities of smartphones. For beginners, pairing the RF75-300mm F4-5.6 lens with the Canon EOS R100 or other EOS R series cameras opens up a broader range of creative possibilities for capturing sports, landscapes, concerts, live events, and much more.

The Canon EOS R100 camera is Canon’s most affordable, compact, and lightweight EOS R camera ever. Designed for new, first-time mirrorless camera or existing interchangeable camera users who previously enjoyed EOS Rebel or EOS M cameras, these users will enjoy that the power of lens selection grants as an advantage over using a smartphone camera. The camera touts key features such as a 24.2 megapixel APS-C size sensor, the DIGIC 8 image processor, 4K (Cropped) and Full HD (Full-Width) video at up to 24 and 60 frames-per-second respectively, Autofocus with eye and face detection, and BluetoothTM and Wi-Fi® connectivity capabilities.

Canon RF75-300mm Pricing and Availability