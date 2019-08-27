Whose domain is in your RSS feed: yours or somebody else’s? Of course, for your own benefit it should only be your own. And the domain registrar should be completely independent from your hosting company or hosting companies. Otherwise, the conflict of interest that would arise upon any dispute or sudden expulsion would be like hiring your spouse —a lawyer— to represent you in your own divorce. The only way to be absolutely sure to retain existing podcast subscribers is to own your own domain and use them as the basis of your RSS feed. This ebook will explain why RSS is essential for syndication on platforms like Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RadioPublic, TuneIn and more, and why it must be totally under your own control. This ebook will also compare 4 options where you can accomplish all of this on a single server, be it a “podcast host” or a standard website host, including the costs, primary advantages and disadvantages of each.

Here’s the table of contents:

Introduction

What’s an RSS, in general and in podcasting?

Why Branded RSS?

Why 301 redirect is not enough

Two dedicated podcasts hosts that offer Branded RSS, and how they differ

Hosting on a marketed podcast host versus a standard web server

How to handle stats if not on a “podcast host”

Squarespace self-hosted podcasting with a Branded RSS?

Cost comparison when the same server host is used for everything

The bottom line, depending upon your current situation

Does your website comply with GDPR and DMCA?

Acknowledgements

Some other books by Allan Tépper

Online radio shows by Allan Tépper

About the author

Brands and FTC disclosures

For more information about this new ebook, visit BrandedRSS.com.

