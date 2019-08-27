Distribution

Branded RSS podcasting: the definitive guide

This new ebook is essential to retain control after a platform expulsion.

Profile Picture Allan Tépper August 27, 2019

Whose domain is in your RSS feed: yours or somebody else’s? Of course, for your own benefit it should only be your own. And the domain registrar should be completely independent from your hosting company or hosting companies. Otherwise, the conflict of interest that would arise upon any dispute or sudden expulsion would be like hiring your spouse —a lawyer— to represent you in your own divorce. The only way to be absolutely sure to retain existing podcast subscribers is to own your own domain and use them as the basis of your RSS feed. This ebook will explain why RSS is essential for syndication on platforms like Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RadioPublic, TuneIn and more, and why it must be totally under your own control. This ebook will also compare 4 options where you can accomplish all of this on a single server, be it a “podcast host” or a standard website host, including the costs, primary advantages and disadvantages of each.

Here’s the table of contents:

  • Introduction
  • What’s an RSS, in general and in podcasting?
  • Why Branded RSS?
  • Why 301 redirect is not enough
  • Two dedicated podcasts hosts that offer Branded RSS, and how they differ
  • Hosting on a marketed podcast host versus a standard web server
  • How to handle stats if not on a “podcast host”
  • Squarespace self-hosted podcasting with a Branded RSS?
  • Cost comparison when the same server host is used for everything
  • The bottom line, depending upon your current situation
  • Does your website comply with GDPR and DMCA?
  • Acknowledgements
  • Some other books by Allan Tépper
  • Online radio shows by Allan Tépper
  • About the author
  • Brands and FTC disclosures

For more information about this new ebook, visit BrandedRSS.com.


Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Panasonic LUMIX S1H videocentric camera: live announcement today

Profile Picture
Allan Tépper
author
Born in Connecticut, United States, Allan Tépper is an award-winning broadcaster & podcaster, bilingual consultant, multi-title author, tech journalist, translator, and language activist who has been working with professional video since the eighties. Since 1994,…

You Might Also Like

Westworld and The Walking Dead: VR experiences take you inside the TV series
Distribution

Westworld and The Walking Dead: VR experiences take you inside the TV series

Westworld: Awakening, an official Westworld experience is now available in VR arcades, but also...
Review: Oculus Rift S, the most accessible PC VR headset for all
Distribution

Review: Oculus Rift S, the most accessible PC VR headset for all

If you want to explore Virtual Reality using your PC, the Oculus Rift S...
Apollo 11 VR HD: First Steps invites you to step into Neil Armstrong’s shoes
Distribution

Apollo 11 VR HD: First Steps invites you to step into Neil Armstrong’s shoes

You’ve seen the movies, the documentaries, the interviews. Now it’s time to go: grab...
Virtual Reality headsets give you VR, your own home cinema, and even 3D
Distribution

Virtual Reality headsets give you VR, your own home cinema, and even 3D

With the right software, owners of Virtual Reality headsets can visit virtual worlds, but...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of