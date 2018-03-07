Continuum, Sapphire, and Mocha will be in Las Vegas for the 2018 NAB Show. Boris FX will also reveal the new version of Particle Illusion and debut the Boris FX App Manager.

Borix FX announced the products the company will showcase during the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) event, next April 9-12, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Technology demos of upcoming products are now united with a new Boris FX App Manager — a user-friendly, centralized utility to manage and license all Boris FX products and plug-ins. Additionally, Particle Illusion, the popular motion graphics and particle animation system Boris FX acquired from GenArts, is being relaunched with an updated user interface, additional new emitter libraries, and blazing fast GPU speeds. Original founder of Particle Illusion, Alan Lorence has joined the Boris FX team as the Product Manager.

“We’re excited to preview new versions of Sapphire, Continuum, and Mocha, plus announce the reboot of Particle Illusion,” says Boris Yamnitsky, Boris FX founder & president. “We have listened to our customer base and have taken on multiple initiatives that will greatly enhance the workflow for editors, motion graphics, and effects artists. Mocha will have a streamlined user interface to improve the tracking and masking found in all our products, and the new Boris App Manager provides our customers with a welcome centralized utility for quick and easy installation and licensing management.” Yamnitsky continues, “Another highly-requested feature was to bring back Particle Illusion. We have responded by reengineering and designing this application from the ground up. The NAB show is a great opportunity for customers to meet the team and learn more about our core commitment to developing the most robust professional tools for the broadcast and post-production industry.”

Particle Illusion, of which NAB attendees can preview a technology demo showing the version that will be available later in 2018, is a tool to create brilliant motion graphics elements, such as sparkles, smoke, and fireworks with a lightning fast GPU-accelerated engine in a simple, easy-to-learn interface. The plug-in will be released as part of Continuum 12 and the Continuum Particle Unit.

Continuum, as well as Sapphire, the broadcast industry’s most widely used plug-in packages for editorial and finishing, also receive new technology and enhancements, in the form of GPU improvements on Avid and Resolve for faster effects rendering and playback, new tools and improvements to Title Studio, through faster rendering time, new text tool, and user interface update. Output to broadcast monitor is also an area with changes, with preview images and video from Boris FX UI applications to broadcast monitors via BlackMagic and AJA video hardware.

The Academy Award-winning tools found in Mocha Pro, Mocha VR (recently awarded a prestigious Advanced Imaging Society Tech Award, January 2018), Sapphire, and Continuum will feature a new Essential Interface Mode to help editors and VFX artists solve tracking and masking challenges in less time. Mocha Pro and Mocha VR will be updated in 2018 with an improved interface, new tools for rotoscoping and mask creation, and speed improvements in object removal and clean plating.

Debuting at the 2018 NAB Show, the Boris FX App Manager is a new utility that unifies licensing and application management for all Boris products. The company also presents the Boris FX Suite a bundle product making the industry’s three most popular plug-in packages (Sapphire, Continuum, and Mocha Pro) available together on one license with cost effective pricing, purchase, and subscription options.

New upgrade and support plan and subscription options are also announced for the future. Boris FX customers can now stay on the most current versions of the Sapphire, Continuum, and Mocha for a low-cost fixed annual price ($195-$495, varies by product). The Upgrade & Support plan provides customers with automatic upgrades, better licensing and management, full phone and email support, unlimited burn and render licenses, and more. New annual subscriptions by product are now available with multi-host ($495-$895, varies by product) or individual host options ($195-$495, varies by product).

For this edition of the NAB Show Boris FX will have a series of guest presenters. The artist line-up includes: Nick Harauz, Apple, Adobe and Avid certified instructor; Ben Brownlee, VFX artist and Curious Turtle trainer; Kelsey Brannan, YouTube influencer Premiere Gal; Alejandro Brubaker, motion graphics artist and adjunct professor; Ben Eshagpoor, VFX and Cinema 4D artist, BeMotion Design; and product managers and specialists from Boris FX.