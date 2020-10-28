Blackmagic Design ATEM Mini Pro ISO Review

Blackmagic Design is stepping into a leadership role as the designer of web streaming tools needed at the right time. First, Blackmagic released the ATEM Mini, then the ATEM Mini Pro, and now we have the ATEM Mini Pro ISO. With each new iteration Blackmagic has added new useful features to the ATEM Minis.

Initially, the ATEM Mini was marketed as the switcher for people who do not use switchers, let alone see one in person. As covid burned a path around the world and working from home became a sort of norm, a single feature in the original ATEM Mini became a favorite, the ability to turn a professional camera output into a webcam. Yet, web streaming does not usually allow one to later refine an edit for a polished finished product. Enter the ATEM Mini Pro ISO.

The ATEM Mini Pro ISO records all video inputs, audio, and media pool graphics and creates a DaVinci Resolve project file, allowing you to open up a single project and edit whatever is needed. The ATEM Mini Pro ISO records all inputs in practice even if an HDMI input is not used. Not a big deal. Just something to remember.

So, does this all work? Quite simply, it does as expected. I did a little test in my home office, and sure enough, the ATEM Mini Pro ISO recorded all the video, audio, graphics and created a DaVinci Resolve project. It was effortless to use. In the SSD I had attached to the ATEM Mini Pro ISO, the switcher created a folder containing all the media assets.

This ATEM Mini Pro ISO recording features allow users to finish in UHD (3840 x 2160) instead of the HD h.264 option when streaming. I see this as helpful for anything where a client wants to both stream and finish in 4K. Though, I have yet to see a client ask for such a thing yet. Otherwise, the ATEM Mini Pro ISO works in a very similar fashion as the ATEM Mini and the ATEM Mini Pro.

ATEM Mini Pro ISO includes:

Miniaturized control panel based design.

Built in support for recording each input as a separate ISO file.

Saves DaVinci Resolve project file for 1 click editing of live production.

Supports connecting up to 4 cameras or computers.

Live streaming via Ethernet supported on ATEM Mini Pro.

USB output operates as a webcam and supports all video software.

Automatically standards converts and re-syncs all HDMI inputs.

Includes free ATEM Software Control for Mac and Windows.

Internal media for 20 RGBA graphics for titles, opening plates and logos.

Includes ATEM Advanced Chroma Key for green/blue screen work.

Multiview allows monitoring of all cameras on ATEM Mini Pro.

Audio mixer supports limiter, compressor, 6 band EQ and more!

You need to hand it to Blackmagic Design. Not only have they stepped into a streaming world because of a Pandemic, but they have also continued to improve what is now an essential product for the Australian company. The problem has never been with how the ATEM Mini, the ATEM Mini Pro, and ATEM Mini Pro ISO performs. It’s getting one. Once Blackmagic Design fills shelves, the family of ATEM Minis will become the standard piece of multi-camera web streaming equipment.