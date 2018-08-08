On BeyondPodcasting episode 5, Allan Tépper converses with James Cridland, Radio futurologist and editor of Podnews.net, aka “the James Bond of both conventional radio and the new radio”. They both celebrate the arrival of Google Podcasts and discuss forced HTTPS since 2014 or earlier, Secure RSS videos, international and linguistic issues, 5 reasons to eliminate www from your website and more. Listen ahead.

Listen here or go to BeyondPodcasting.com for free subscription options.

Topics discussed

International cultural and linguistic issues

Secure RSS feeds

Forced HTTPS on websites since 2014 or earlier

Allan Tépper’s Medium article about 5 reasons to remove WWW from your website

Silent dots

Confusion between the two different types of the billion number: the short scale (9 zeros) and the long scale (12 zeros)

Which is the correct side of the street to drive and why

Audio hardware and software used:

BeyondPodcasting resides at BeyondPodcasting.com.

¿Hablas el idioma de Cervantes? Nuestra radio hermana en castellano es Tu radio global en Turadioglobal.com.

FTC disclosure No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur , BeyondPodcasting or TuNuevaRadioGlobal programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Copyright and use of this article The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalition magazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!