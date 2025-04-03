The NAB announcements continue as Avid has introduced what they’re calling “integrated open and cloud-enabled post-production workflows” at NAB 2025. Being the editor that I am, I’m looking specifically at Media Composer and I do see some notes such as updates to the AI-powered PhraseFind and ScriptSync tools as well as improved Media Composer to Pro Tools interoperability. Beyond that, there is several enterprise tools and integrations with Amazon’s AWS.

This one particularly caught my eye:

Extending Media Composer® Panel Capabilities – Enables integration of a broader array of custom and third-party applications, services, and libraries directly within the Media Composer user experience, including Flawless’ DeepEditor™ for seamless, artist-driven story refinement.

I love good third-party tool integration. Many editing tools have gotten infinitely better because third parties build tools to integrate into existing editing tools. I’ve never heard of Flawless’s DeepEditor, but that looks crazy. If you’re heading to NAB, drop by the Avid booth at SL1516 Take a look. The full press release is below.

Avid Showcases Integrated, Open and Cloud-Enabled Postproduction Workflows to Power Creativity at NAB Show 2025

Creators Produce More Content, Faster, with Avid Integrated Workflows, AI-Enabled Tools, Secure Global Collaboration, and AWS-Driven Cloud Capabilities

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 3 2025 – Avid® will show its most advanced postproduction workflows at NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas April 5-9 (Booth SL1516). With solutions designed to enable studios and postproduction houses to meet complex challenges and stay ahead of the rapid pace of change in consumer expectations, Avid will demonstrate how it powers seamless, end-to-end postproduction workflows and allows creative teams to work efficiently from anywhere – delivering high-quality content faster. Building upon a strong heritage of unmatched audio and video innovation, NAB will see Avid deliver tightly integrated, yet open, postproduction workflows, enhanced with AI-powered tools, intelligent automation, and advanced cloud capabilities.

Avid is launching a number of new, innovative solutions, including its cloud-based Avid on AWS production framework, the result of its recently announced strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services. As the industry embraces virtual production and cloud-based infrastructure trends, Avid is helping bridge the gap between creative ambition and technical complexity with workflows that streamline the entire postproduction process while offering easier adoption and greater flexibility on a compliant, secure platform. At NAB, Avid will spotlight how its leading-edge postproduction solutions, Media Composer and Avid NEXIS, enable studios, networks, streaming services, and independent content creators to overcome the hurdles they face and work better than ever.

“Avid is simplifying media production workflows into faster, more efficient operations without sacrificing quality. We are focused on giving postproduction teams the power to collaborate securely, scale quickly, and reduce friction in their workflows,” said Guillaume Aubuchon, Senior Director, Product Management at Avid. “Whether working across cities or continents, our solutions free them to keep the focus where it belongs – on powerful storytelling. ”

Postproduction Innovations and Live Demonstrations at NAB

Visitors to Avid’s booth will see live demonstrations showcasing its innovations across the industry’s best editing, sound, and storage solutions, including:

Debuting Avid on AWS Production Framework – Delivers content to creatives and editors confidently and ease collaboration with Avid Media Composer and NEXIS storage on a trusted, compliant, and secure platform.

– Delivers content to creatives and editors confidently and ease collaboration with and storage on a trusted, compliant, and secure platform. Extending Media Composer® Panel Capabilities – Enables integration of a broader array of custom and third-party applications, services, and libraries directly within the Media Composer user experience, including Flawless’ DeepEditor™ for seamless, artist-driven story refinement.

Enhancing Media Composer editing speed and productivity – Includes updates to AI-powered, PhraseFind and ScriptSync, optimized speech-to-text toolsets, for faster editorial workflows.

Improving Media Composer and Pro Tools® Interoperability – New Media Composer functionality enables sub-frame automation of volume and pan, while Pro Tools can now export session files tailored for Media Composer, preserving key mix and edit metadata.

Providing Pro Tools Speech-to-Text – Scans and displays speech as text directly within associated clips, allowing editors to search and navigate dialogue via an integrated transcript window – speeding up revision workflows.

Previewing Cue Pro integration with Pro Tools – Streamlines ADR with on-screen overlays and real-time guide track scrubbing for faster, more precise dialogue replacement.

Previewing Enhanced Non-Lethal Applications’ Cargo Cult Matchbox – Speeds up accurate conforming between Pro Tools, Media Composer, and other NLEs for seamless picture-sound alignment.

Integrating NoiseWorks DynAssist and Waves Sync VX ARA – Now enables streamlined vocal editing workflows without the need to roundtrip audio.

Visit Avid at NAB Show 2025

To see the future of postproduction in action, visit Avid at Booth SL1516 at NAB Show 2025. All showcased solutions will be available immediately. To set up a meeting, go to avid.com/nab.