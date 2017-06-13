Atomos Shogun Studio now costs $2,495

Atomos have announced a new price point for their Shogun Studio rack-mounted 2-channel 4K/HD recorder and playback deck with dual 7” IPS monitors.

By Jose Antunes June 13, 2017 News, Production

Atomos Shogun Studio now costs $2,495

Perfectly suited for studio, live events and on-set broadcast environments, the Shogun Studio has become the go-to choice of many 4K and HD productions. Now its price is being reduced to just $2,495.

Getting state-of-the-art 4K/HD rack-mounted recording and monitoring for the multi-camera studio or outside broadcast has never been more affordable. Atomos have announced its Shogun Studio rack-mounted 2-channel 4K/HD recorder and playback deck has a new lower price, making it even more desirable for those who are looking for advanced yet affordable rack-mount recording and monitoring solutions.

According to information provided by Atomos, Shogun Studio has proved itself on productions large and small. Gearhouse Broadcast recently deployed 18 Shogun Studios to record the Australian leg of the Taylor Swift ‘1989’ tour in 4K. In total they managed the output of 37 live cameras using Atomos products.

“We turned to Atomos to provide a Shogun solution to record the 4K output. We had a mixture of broadcast cameras and cine-type cameras, along with specialty cameras…It was quite unique,” explains Gearhouse Broadcast’s Manny Papas. He added: “It worked extremely well – the finished product speaks for itself really”.

Workflow and editing are simple. Shogun Studio can record two discrete 4K, HD or even Raw streams direct to readily available off-the-shelf SSD drives in 4:2:2 10-Bit Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHR codecs. You can also configure it as one single unit with continuous recording across drives. Multi-codec and multi-resolution recording are both available. You can pre-roll record, or even record timelapses.

There is a complete range of monitoring tools on each of the 1920×1200 SuperATOM IPS callibrated REC709 displays. Waveform, vectorscope, zebra, blue only, frame guides, peaking, pixel-to-pixel zoom and audio level meters are all included. LUTs can be applied for monitoring, output, or even burned into the recordings.

“I liked the display; it was easy to manage,” says Papas. “I found the menus easy to operate. I could see what was being recorded. It had audio displayed on it. It gave me the format we were recording in. I actually found it a very good product.”

The compact 3RU unit fits into what might previously have taken 10RU of space. It is also less than half the standard rack unit depth. Reducing the amount of kit on your rack reduces the number of power sockets you need and enables savings in power and heat generated.

Working with HDR is also supported. Log formats can be recorded to SSD, while at the same time transformed into PQ or HLG for realtime output.

You can also control the Shogun Studio via RS422 and even plug in many existing deck controllers. The rich feature set has allowed integrators to use Shogun Studio in a wide range of applications such as digital signage and security recording applications.

Gearhouse’s Papas sums it up: “It’s value for money. If I’d used an alternate solution that we have in our trucks, it would have been a lot more difficult, a lot more expensive – but we would have ended up with the same product.”

Shogun Studio is available for a MSRP of: US: $2,495 ex. TAX EU: €2,495 ex. VAT GBP: £1,995 ex. VAT AUD: $3,895 Inc. GST


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

360 video: next stop is the living room

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

You Might Also Like

Atomos Sumo: 19″ HDR Monitor / Recorder / Switcher

Atomos Sumo: 19″ HDR Monitor / Recorder / Switcher

April 22, 2017
Sony’s new G Series SSDs

Sony’s new G Series SSDs

April 04, 2017
Atomos: new price for the Ninja and free update

Atomos: new price for the Ninja and free update

March 27, 2017
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails