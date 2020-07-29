Atomos and Panasonic Enable 5.9K ProRes RAW on LUMIX S1H

The Panasonic LUMIX S1H and Atomos ProRes RAW implementation were previously delayed due to a technical issue in late May. Now, Panasonic has enabled RAW over HDMI output from the LUMIX S1H 5.9K full-frame mirrorless camera – with Atomos adding an AtomOS Beta update for the Ninja V to enable Apple ProRes RAW recording specifically for the camera’s users.

Users can register to download the public Beta via the Atomos website and record ProRes RAW up to 5.9Kp29.97 or 4Kp59.94, with 3.5K Anamorphic ProRes RAW recording to be added in the final release expected in August. 5.9Kp29.97 today and 3.5K anamorphic in a month? Not too bad for the often praised Panasonic hybrid camera.

12-bit RAW

The Atomos Ninja V enables the Panasonic mirrorless camera to capture 12-bit RAW files from the LUMIX S1H over HDMI. The camera and recorder combo boast the ability to preserve the maximum dynamic range, color accuracy rand every detail from the camera, and the full-frame sensor. The resulting ProRes RAW files may allow for greater control in post-production to perfect skin tones and easily matched colors, ideal for both HDR and SDR (Rec.709) workflows.

Improved color pipeline

LUMIX S1H ProRes RAW files recorded to the Ninja V can now benefit from an improved color pipeline in Apple Final Cut Pro X. Panasonic has published a new LUT based workflow that allows the enhanced potential of ProRes RAW files captured from the LUMIX S1H to be realized in the NLE software.

Free updates

Ninja V and S1H owners will gain these new RAW features free of charge. Panasonic has released its Ver.2.1 firmware update on its LUMIX Global Customer Support website. The AtomOS Ver10.52 Beta is available via the Atomos website. Please check the release notes at the time of download for a list of current Beta limitations. Ninja V advantage

The Ninja V allows users to accurately monitor the RAW signal on its daylight-viewable 5” 1000nit brightness HDR screen. Setup is simple when the camera is attached with perfectly tuned color settings applied automatically. Users can then view the RAW image accurately in HDR in a choice ofHLG and PQ (HDR10) formats. The Ninja V offers touchscreen access to tools like waveforms, 1-1 magnification and focus peaking, allowing them to perfect their RAW video. The Ninja V then records the ProRes RAW data onto a removable AtomX SSDmini or other SSD drive. When shooting is complete, the drive is removed and connected to a USB computer for immediate offload and editing.

ProRes RAW the new standard

In addition to their groundbreaking combination of flexibility and performance, Apple ProRes RAW files are smaller than other RAW files – simplifying and accelerating file transfer, media management, and archiving. Even with the new higher 5.9K resolution, ProRes RAW files from the S1H can easily be edited on most modern Macs. ProRes RAW is fully supported in Final Cut Pro X along with a collection of other apps including ASSIMILATE SCRATCH, Colorfront, FilmLight Baselight, Grass Valley Edius and Adobe Premiere Pro.