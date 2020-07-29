Atomos and Panasonic Enable 5.9K ProRes RAW on LUMIX S1H

The Panasonic LUMIX S1H and Atomos ProRes RAW implementation were previously delayed due to a technical issue in late May. Now, Panasonic has enabled RAW over HDMI output from the LUMIX S1H 5.9K full-frame mirrorless camera – with Atomos adding an AtomOS Beta update for the Ninja V to enable Apple ProRes RAW recording specifically for the camera’s users.
Users can register to download the public Beta via the Atomos website and record ProRes RAW up to 5.9Kp29.97 or 4Kp59.94, with 3.5K Anamorphic ProRes RAW recording to be added in the final release expected in August. 5.9Kp29.97 today and 3.5K anamorphic in a month? Not too bad for the often praised Panasonic hybrid camera.
12-bit RAW
The Atomos Ninja V enables the Panasonic mirrorless camera to capture 12-bit RAW files from the LUMIX S1H over HDMI. The camera and recorder combo boast the ability to preserve the maximum dynamic range, color accuracy rand every detail from the camera, and the full-frame sensor. The resulting ProRes RAW files may allow for greater control in post-production to perfect skin tones and easily matched colors, ideal for both HDR and SDR (Rec.709) workflows.
Improved color pipeline
LUMIX S1H ProRes RAW files recorded to the Ninja V can now benefit from an improved color pipeline in Apple Final Cut Pro X. Panasonic has published a new LUT based workflow that allows the enhanced potential of ProRes RAW files captured from the LUMIX S1H to be realized in the NLE software.
Free updates
Ninja V and S1H owners will gain these new RAW features free of charge. Panasonic has released its Ver.2.1 firmware update on its LUMIX Global Customer Support website. The AtomOS Ver10.52 Beta is available via the Atomos website. Please check the release notes at the time of download for a list of current Beta limitations. Ninja V advantage
The Ninja V allows users to accurately monitor the RAW signal on its daylight-viewable 5” 1000nit brightness HDR screen. Setup is simple when the camera is attached with perfectly tuned color settings applied automatically. Users can then view the RAW image accurately in HDR in a choice ofHLG and PQ (HDR10) formats. The Ninja V offers touchscreen access to tools like waveforms, 1-1 magnification and focus peaking, allowing them to perfect their RAW video. The Ninja V then records the ProRes RAW data onto a removable AtomX SSDmini or other SSD drive. When shooting is complete, the drive is removed and connected to a USB computer for immediate offload and editing.
ProRes RAW the new standard
In addition to their groundbreaking combination of flexibility and performance, Apple ProRes RAW files are smaller than other RAW files – simplifying and accelerating file transfer, media management, and archiving. Even with the new higher 5.9K resolution, ProRes RAW files from the S1H can easily be edited on most modern Macs. ProRes RAW is fully supported in Final Cut Pro X along with a collection of other apps including ASSIMILATE SCRATCH, Colorfront, FilmLight Baselight, Grass Valley Edius and Adobe Premiere Pro.
Panasonic S1H Features
- NEWLY DESIGNED FULL FRAME SENSOR – 24.2MP full-frame MOS sensor offers a wide dynamic range and sharp, natural expression at high sensitivity settings
- 6K 10-BIT VIDEO – Includes full-area 3:2 6K24p, C4K(4,096 x 2,160) and anamorphic modes
- DUAL NATIVE ISO – Offers the advantages of very high sensitivity for low-light shoots while suppressing noise levels, allowing the camera to switch from a standard sensitivity to a higher sensitivity with almost no noise degradation
- V-LOG/V-GAMUT – Features a wider 14+ stops of dynamic range, which are compatible with the Cinema VariCam Look, to capture everything from shadows to highlights
- RUGGED MIRRORLESS CAMERA DESIGN – Dust/splash*/freeze-resistant design withstands heavy field use under harsh conditions for high mobility (*Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water.)
