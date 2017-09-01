ASC Photo Gallery reopens with new exhibit

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) Photo Gallery will re-open with a public debut on September 9 from 4 – 9 pm at the historic ASC clubhouse in Hollywood.

By Jose Antunes September 01, 2017 News, Pro Photo
ASC Photo Gallery reopens with new exhibit
Calvache-Griffith Park 2009

Photography is still a passion for many professionals who have elected moving images as their form of expression. Nine members of the ASC show their work at a new exhibit offering a total of 45 still photographs.

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) Photo Gallery is designed to showcase the artistic achievements of the organization’s members, which consist of 375 award-winning cinematographers from around the globe. The first exhibit opened in March to much success, prompting future editions. Now it is time for an exhibit featuring an entirely new collection of still photographs by nine members of the organization, curated by Paris Chong, manager of Leica Gallery LA. It will remain open to the public, by appointment, during weekdays from 11 am – 4 pm. To attend the opening night or visit the exhibit, contact [email protected]

“Still photography is the personal expression of the artist’s voice for many of our members,” notes Lieberman, Chairman of the ASC Photo Gallery Committee. “Images have inspired thousands of cinematographers over the decades, and we hope to encourage others by sharing our works of art so we may continue to fund outreach programs that influence the next generation of filmmakers.”

The ASC members participating in this new show include Antonio Calvache (Queen Sugar, Little Children), Richard Crudo (Justified, American Pie), Fred Elmes (The Night Of, Blue Velvet), Denis Lenoir (Still Alice, Uprising), Charlie Lieberman (My So-Called Life, Heroes ), Karl Walter Lindenlaub (Suits, Houdini), Suki Medencevic (Stuck in the Middle, The Pixar Story), Steven Poster (Donnie Darko, Southland Tales), and Robert Primes (Felicity, My Antonia).

Each cinematographer contributed five photos. The 45 images on display are printed, framed and available for purchase. The limited-edition prints are numbered, signed and certified. Unlimited Edition Box Sets will also be available. Proceeds fund the nonprofit organization’s educational initiatives. Purchases will also be offered online via the ASC Store, where some photos from the March exhibit are still available.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

Filmmaker Friday featuring Filmmaker Bayou Bennett

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

You Might Also Like

Lion is king at ASC Awards

Lion is king at ASC Awards

February 06, 2017
Award from ASC to Denzel Washington

Award from ASC to Denzel Washington

December 13, 2016
Fujinon Day: December in Los Angeles

Fujinon Day: December in Los Angeles

November 14, 2016

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails