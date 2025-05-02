The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has launched ASC+, a subscription service that offers exclusive access to the ASC Online Clubhouse.

A professional organization dedicated to advancing the art of filmmaking since 1919, the American Society of Cinematographers unveils ASC+, introduced as “filmmakers’ ultimate resource”, a subscription service that offers exclusive access to the ASC Online Clubhouse.

The Online Clubhouse serves as a gateway to the world of elite cinematography, offering a unique opportunity to learn from ASC members—visionaries who have shaped the art of filmmaking. New content is added regularly, giving subscribers access to fresh material that explores the evolving landscape of cinematography.

“Our mission at the ASC has always been to foster education and build community,” said ASC President Shelly Johnson. “With ASC+, we’re offering filmmakers an exclusive opportunity to learn directly from our members, whose journeys, processes and artistic voices define the art of cinematography. Whether you’re an aspiring cinematographer or a seasoned professional, ASC+ will empower you to explore new creative horizons while joining a vibrant, supportive community.”

Here is all you need to know to subscribe to the new service from ASC:

EXCLUSIVE FEATURES OF ASC+

An ASC+ subscription offers two membership levels—Storyteller or the premium Visionary—which grant exclusive access to a variety of filmmaker resources and programs, including:

Cinematic Lessons: Visionary subscribers can receive access to lighting demonstrations and unique courses that delve into the creative decision-making processes of ASC members. These lessons cover everything from collaboration with directors and crews to working with colorists and rental facilities.

ASC Legends Series: Video interviews with esteemed ASC members sharing stories about their early career, artistic approach and creative experiences.

ASC Insights: Discussions on topics such as prepping for films, breaking down scripts, and understanding the history and future of virtual production.

Behind the Lens: A long-form video series exploring ASC members' cinematic visions, from pre-production to the final cut. (This series launches in summer 2025.)

Clubhouse Conversations Archive: Access past conversations to gain a wealth of industry insights.



ASC+ Subscription Plans

Subscribers can choose between two membership levels:

Visionary Plan ($299/year): Includes all the Storyteller features, plus Cinematic Lessons—exclusive, in-depth courses led by ASC members—and an invitation to an annual event at the ASC Clubhouse.

Storyteller Plan ($149/year): Includes access to ASC Legends, ASC Insights, Tech Tips, Clubhouse Conversations Archive and more.

ASC+ invites filmmakers of all backgrounds to immerse themselves in the wisdom and experience of the industry’s leading cinematographers. Follow the link to subscribe or get more information about ASC+.