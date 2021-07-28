Join Scott Simmons for his podcast conversation with two of the editors behind the hit FOX competition show “Lego Masters”

The Art of the Frame Podcast brings in-depth conversations with the top creators of your favorite films and shows into your car, living room and beyond. In each episode, we talk with creators ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors, cinematographers, directors and more about their careers and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

On this weeks episode of the Art of the Frame Podcast, Scott Simmons sits down with two of the editors behind the hit FOX competion show “Lego Masters.” In addition to working on both seasons of “Lego Masters”, supervising Editor Karl Kimbrough has also worked on shows like “The Biggest Loser”, “Running Wild with Bear Grylls”, and “World of Dance.” Sara Scotti was a lead assistant editor on “The Biggest Loser”, assistant editor on episodes of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles”, and was a post production assistant on 9 episodes of “The Sopranos.” Enjoy this episode and make sure to subscribe for more!

