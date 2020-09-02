Join Steve for his conversation with editor Skip MacDonald who is up for a Prime Time Emmy for his editing work on “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

*This podcast contains spoilers so make sure to watch “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” before listening!*

On todays episode of the Art of the Cut Podcast, Steve talks with editor Skip MacDonald, ACE about editing the Netflix film “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.” Skips editing work on “El Camino” earned him a Prime Time Emmy nomination in the Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series or Movie category. You likely know Skip from his editing work on shows such as “Breaking Bad”, “Better Call Saul”, “Fargo” & “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” Skip also edited the film “Low Fidelity.” Enjoy the episode!

Make sure to check out Steves written article!

