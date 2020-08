The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

On todays episode of the Art of the Cut Podcast Steve talks with Dana E. Glauberman, ACE, Andrew Eisen, ACE, Dylan Firshein, and Jeff Seibenick about editing the multi-Emmy nominated Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.” You likely know Dana E. Glauberman, ACE from her work on films like “Thank you for Smoking”, “Juno” and “Up in the Air.” She is also the editor of the upcoming film “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” Andrew Risen, ACE edited “The House with a Clock in its Walls” and “The Imitation Game.” Jeff Seibenick edited shows like “Eastbound and Down” and “Vice Principals.” Dylan Firshein was the first assistant editor on “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and “The Big Short.” Enjoy the episode!

