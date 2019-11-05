The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

On todays podcast, Steve talks with Joe Klotz, ACE about his editing work on “Motherless Brooklyn”. Joe received an Oscar nomination for his work on “Precious.” He also edited the Netflix breakout film “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.” You can listen to Steve’s full conversation with Joe about editing “Motherless Brooklyn” below:

