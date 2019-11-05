Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 20 (w/ “Motherless Brooklyn” Editor Joe Klotz, ACE)

A Conversation With An Oscar Nominated Editor

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

On todays podcast, Steve talks with Joe Klotz, ACE about his editing work on “Motherless Brooklyn”. Joe received an Oscar nomination for his work on “Precious.” He also edited the Netflix breakout film “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.” You can listen to Steve’s full conversation with Joe about editing “Motherless Brooklyn” below:

This weeks episode of the Art of the Cut Podcast is brought to you by LaCie. As one of the leading media storage companies in the entertainment industry, LaCie consistently brings innovative ideas to the market. Make sure to listen to the above interview for a special offer from LaCie when you shop on Filmtools.com!

You can read Steves full interview with Joe here.

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public.


ART OF THE CUT with Oscar nominee Joe Klotz, ACE, on editing “Motherless Brooklyn”

Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Dailies Workflows Part 1 – Working with Dailies from Assimilate Scratch

