In this episode Alexis Van Hurkman explains how to save a ton of time applying a grade to selected clips in the timeline. DaVinci Resolve 12 allows you to append a Node to your selected clips and have that node’s properties appended to each clip.
Mark Spencer is a freelance producer, videographer, editor, trainer and writer based in the Bay Area. He produces Final Cut Pro X-related training and plugins for with his partners at Ripple Training. He is an Apple-certified Master Trainer, and consults for corporations and individuals. He is the author or co-author of a half-dozen books on motion graphics and editing from Peachpit Press and writes for ProVideo Coalition. He maintains www.applemotion.net, a resource for Motion. Mark has an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
1 Comment on "Appending a node to multiple clips in Resolve 12"
Hello, great tip, just one question, I want to do something like this but backwards, I have a node that i want to erase on all the clips selected, for example the grade is in the corrector 2 and want to erase that node in multiple clips, its that possible? Thanks!