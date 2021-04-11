The BAFTA winners have been announced (a partial list)
Here is a partial list and the links to previous Art of the Cut interviews.
Best Editing – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen for “Sound of Metal”
The other BAFTA Best Editing nominees were:
The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland – Chloe Zhao
Promising Young Woman – Frederic Thoraval
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten
Winners in other categories
Best Film and Best Director – Nomadland
Outstanding British Film – Promising Young Woman
Best Documentary – My Octopus Teacher (interview completed and coming next week)
Best Animated Film and Best Score – Soul
Also wins for actors in Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
