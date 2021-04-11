Post Production

Congratulations to the BAFTA Winners

The Best Editing BAFTA goes to Mikkel E.G. Nielsen for “Sound of Metal”

Steve Hullfish

The BAFTA winners have been announced (a partial list)

Here is a partial list and the links to previous Art of the Cut interviews.

Best Editing – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen for “Sound of Metal”

The other BAFTA Best Editing nominees were:

The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland – Chloe Zhao

Promising Young Woman – Frederic Thoraval

Winners in other categories

Best Film and Best Director – Nomadland

Outstanding British Film – Promising Young Woman

Best Documentary – My Octopus Teacher (interview completed and coming next week)

Best Animated Film and Best Score – Soul

Also wins for actors in Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Art of the Cut BAFTA winners

