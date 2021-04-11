The Best Editing BAFTA goes to Mikkel E.G. Nielsen for “Sound of Metal”

The BAFTA winners have been announced (a partial list)

Here is a partial list and the links to previous Art of the Cut interviews.

Best Editing – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen for “Sound of Metal”

The other BAFTA Best Editing nominees were:

The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland – Chloe Zhao

Promising Young Woman – Frederic Thoraval

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten

Winners in other categories

Best Film and Best Director – Nomadland

Outstanding British Film – Promising Young Woman

Best Documentary – My Octopus Teacher (interview completed and coming next week)

Best Animated Film and Best Score – Soul

Also wins for actors in Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom