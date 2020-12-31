Post Production

ART OF THE CUT – 2020 Recap – A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes

ART OF THE CUT – 2020 Recap – A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes

Steve Hullfish
December 31, 2020
2020 for me included a half-million words of editing wisdom from some of the best editors and most exciting projects of the year. Not much happening in “theatrical,” but I’m sure we all watched a lot of projects this year on the “small screen.”

A year in ART OF THE CUT QUOTES from 2020

This is a compilation of the quotes that I post from the Art of the Cut interviews on Twitter. If you haven’t seen these before, then please give me a follow on Twitter and Instagram at @stevehullfish.

I’d love to know which quotes or which interviews that you loved from this year. Post in the comments below. Also, I didn’t create images for some interviews. That had MUCH more to do with how much I had on my plate during any given week than the quality of the interview. I may try to add a few “missing” ones later. And of course, there were a LOT from my Walter Murch, ACE interviews.

If YOU had a favorite quote from one of the interviews, let me know what it is and I’ll try to make a Twitter post using that quote. Just post it in the comments below.

All previous interviews are available at this link.

The 2020 Art of the Cut interviews were (in reverse chronological order):

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom with Andrew Mondshein, ACE

Minari with Harry Yoon, ACE

Time with Gabriel Rhodes

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 2

Mank with Assistant Editor Ben Insler

Hillbilly Elegy with James Wilcox, ACE

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 3

Zappa with Mike Nichols

Enola Holmes with Adam Bosman

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 4

Ted Lasso with AJ Catoline and Melissa McCoy

The Trial of the Chicago 7 with Alan Baumgarten, ACE

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 5 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 6

Charm City Kings with Luis Carballar

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 7 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 8 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 9

A Career Retrospective with Oscar winner Steve Rotter, ACE

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 10

Critical Thinking with Jamie Kirkpatrick

Mulan with Dave Coulson

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 11 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 12

Antebellum with John Axelrad, ACE and Jared Simon

Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects with the entire editorial team

Broken Hearts Gallery with Sean Paper, ACE

El Camino with Skip MacDonald, ACE

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 13 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 14

The Mandalorian with Dana Glauberman, ACE, Andrew Eisen, ACE, Jeff Seibenick and Dylan Fershein.

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 15 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 16

Bosch with Steve Cohen, ACE, Jacque Toberen and Kevin Casey.

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 17 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 18 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 19

Hanna with Morten Højbjerg

The Old Guard with Terilyn Shropshire, ACE

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 20 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 21 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 22

Homeland with Harvey Rosenstock, ACE

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 23 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 24

ZeroZeroZero with Hervé Schneid, ACE

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 25 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 26

Hamilton with Jonah Moran

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 27

Game of Thrones with Crispin Green, ACE

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 28 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 29

All American with Felicia Livingston

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 30 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 31

Snowpiercer with Jay Prichidny and Cheryl Potter

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 32

Outlander with Melissa Lawson Cheung and Liza Cardinale, ACE

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 33 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 34

Deadliest Catch with the editorial team

Devs with Jake Roberts, ACE

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 35

What We Do in the Shadows and I Am Not Okay with This with Yana Gorskaya, ACE and Dane McMaster

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 36 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 37 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 38

The Last Dance with the editorial team

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 39 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 40 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 41

Crip Camp with Eileen Meyer

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 42 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 43

Little Fires Everywhere with Tyler Cook, Amelia Allwarden, and Phyllis Housen, ACE

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 44

The Biggest Little Farm with Amy Overbeck

VICE Investigates: Amazon on Fire with the editorial team

Killing Eve with Dan Crinnion, ACE

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 45

Multiple interviews with Walter Murch, ACE

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 46 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 47 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 48 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 49 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 50 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 51 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 52

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 53ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 54

What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali with Jake Pushinsky, ACE

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 55

68 Whiskey with Ivan Victor

The Way Back with David Rosenbloom, ACE

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 56

Emma with Nick Emerson

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 57

Toy Story 4 with Axel Geddes, ACE

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 58 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 59

Call of the Wild with David Heinz and William Hoy, ACE

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 60 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 61

The Rhythm Section with Joan Sobel, ACE

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 62 ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 63

Blue Story with Mdhamiri Nkemi

JoJo Rabbit with Tom Eagles

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 64

Little Women with Nick Houy, ACE

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 65

Just Mercy with Nat Sanders, ACE

ART OF THE CUT - 2020 Recap - A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes 66

If these quotes are inspiring or educational or affirming, please check out my book, “Art of the Cut: Conversations with Film and TV Editors” which has quotes this good and better on every single page. The value of that book is that the interviews are broken down by topic instead of per editor and allow you to see a variety of opinions, takes, and approaches to specific editing issues.

If you’ve already read it, then please go to Amazon or GoodReads and give it a review, please.artofthecut-9999504

