ART OF THE CUT – 2020 Recap – A Crappy Year, but in Brilliant Editing Quotes

2020 for me included a half-million words of editing wisdom from some of the best editors and most exciting projects of the year. Not much happening in “theatrical,” but I’m sure we all watched a lot of projects this year on the “small screen.”

This is a compilation of the quotes that I post from the Art of the Cut interviews on Twitter. If you haven’t seen these before, then please give me a follow on Twitter and Instagram at @stevehullfish.

I’d love to know which quotes or which interviews that you loved from this year. Post in the comments below. Also, I didn’t create images for some interviews. That had MUCH more to do with how much I had on my plate during any given week than the quality of the interview. I may try to add a few “missing” ones later. And of course, there were a LOT from my Walter Murch, ACE interviews.

If YOU had a favorite quote from one of the interviews, let me know what it is and I’ll try to make a Twitter post using that quote. Just post it in the comments below.

All previous interviews are available at this link.

The 2020 Art of the Cut interviews were (in reverse chronological order):

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom with Andrew Mondshein, ACE

Minari with Harry Yoon, ACE

Time with Gabriel Rhodes

Mank with Assistant Editor Ben Insler

Hillbilly Elegy with James Wilcox, ACE

Zappa with Mike Nichols

Enola Holmes with Adam Bosman

Ted Lasso with AJ Catoline and Melissa McCoy

The Trial of the Chicago 7 with Alan Baumgarten, ACE

Charm City Kings with Luis Carballar

A Career Retrospective with Oscar winner Steve Rotter, ACE

Critical Thinking with Jamie Kirkpatrick

Mulan with Dave Coulson

Antebellum with John Axelrad, ACE and Jared Simon

Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects with the entire editorial team

Broken Hearts Gallery with Sean Paper, ACE

El Camino with Skip MacDonald, ACE

The Mandalorian with Dana Glauberman, ACE, Andrew Eisen, ACE, Jeff Seibenick and Dylan Fershein.

Bosch with Steve Cohen, ACE, Jacque Toberen and Kevin Casey.

Hanna with Morten Højbjerg

The Old Guard with Terilyn Shropshire, ACE

Homeland with Harvey Rosenstock, ACE

ZeroZeroZero with Hervé Schneid, ACE

Hamilton with Jonah Moran

Game of Thrones with Crispin Green, ACE

All American with Felicia Livingston

Snowpiercer with Jay Prichidny and Cheryl Potter

Outlander with Melissa Lawson Cheung and Liza Cardinale, ACE

Deadliest Catch with the editorial team

Devs with Jake Roberts, ACE

What We Do in the Shadows and I Am Not Okay with This with Yana Gorskaya, ACE and Dane McMaster

The Last Dance with the editorial team

Crip Camp with Eileen Meyer

Little Fires Everywhere with Tyler Cook, Amelia Allwarden, and Phyllis Housen, ACE

The Biggest Little Farm with Amy Overbeck

VICE Investigates: Amazon on Fire with the editorial team

Killing Eve with Dan Crinnion, ACE

Multiple interviews with Walter Murch, ACE

What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali with Jake Pushinsky, ACE

68 Whiskey with Ivan Victor

The Way Back with David Rosenbloom, ACE

Emma with Nick Emerson

Toy Story 4 with Axel Geddes, ACE

Call of the Wild with David Heinz and William Hoy, ACE

The Rhythm Section with Joan Sobel, ACE

Blue Story with Mdhamiri Nkemi

JoJo Rabbit with Tom Eagles

Little Women with Nick Houy, ACE

Just Mercy with Nat Sanders, ACE

If these quotes are inspiring or educational or affirming, please check out my book, “Art of the Cut: Conversations with Film and TV Editors” which has quotes this good and better on every single page. The value of that book is that the interviews are broken down by topic instead of per editor and allow you to see a variety of opinions, takes, and approaches to specific editing issues.

If you’ve already read it, then please go to Amazon or GoodReads and give it a review, please.