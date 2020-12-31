2020 for me included a half-million words of editing wisdom from some of the best editors and most exciting projects of the year. Not much happening in “theatrical,” but I’m sure we all watched a lot of projects this year on the “small screen.”
This is a compilation of the quotes that I post from the Art of the Cut interviews on Twitter. If you haven’t seen these before, then please give me a follow on Twitter and Instagram at @stevehullfish.
I’d love to know which quotes or which interviews that you loved from this year. Post in the comments below. Also, I didn’t create images for some interviews. That had MUCH more to do with how much I had on my plate during any given week than the quality of the interview. I may try to add a few “missing” ones later. And of course, there were a LOT from my Walter Murch, ACE interviews.
If YOU had a favorite quote from one of the interviews, let me know what it is and I’ll try to make a Twitter post using that quote. Just post it in the comments below.
All previous interviews are available at this link.
The 2020 Art of the Cut interviews were (in reverse chronological order):
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom with Andrew Mondshein, ACE
Minari with Harry Yoon, ACE
Time with Gabriel Rhodes
Mank with Assistant Editor Ben Insler
Hillbilly Elegy with James Wilcox, ACE
Zappa with Mike Nichols
Enola Holmes with Adam Bosman
Ted Lasso with AJ Catoline and Melissa McCoy
The Trial of the Chicago 7 with Alan Baumgarten, ACE
Charm City Kings with Luis Carballar
A Career Retrospective with Oscar winner Steve Rotter, ACE
Critical Thinking with Jamie Kirkpatrick
Mulan with Dave Coulson
Antebellum with John Axelrad, ACE and Jared Simon
Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects with the entire editorial team
Broken Hearts Gallery with Sean Paper, ACE
El Camino with Skip MacDonald, ACE
The Mandalorian with Dana Glauberman, ACE, Andrew Eisen, ACE, Jeff Seibenick and Dylan Fershein.
Bosch with Steve Cohen, ACE, Jacque Toberen and Kevin Casey.
Hanna with Morten Højbjerg
The Old Guard with Terilyn Shropshire, ACE
Homeland with Harvey Rosenstock, ACE
ZeroZeroZero with Hervé Schneid, ACE
Hamilton with Jonah Moran
Game of Thrones with Crispin Green, ACE
All American with Felicia Livingston
Snowpiercer with Jay Prichidny and Cheryl Potter
Outlander with Melissa Lawson Cheung and Liza Cardinale, ACE
Deadliest Catch with the editorial team
Devs with Jake Roberts, ACE
What We Do in the Shadows and I Am Not Okay with This with Yana Gorskaya, ACE and Dane McMaster
The Last Dance with the editorial team
Crip Camp with Eileen Meyer
Little Fires Everywhere with Tyler Cook, Amelia Allwarden, and Phyllis Housen, ACE
The Biggest Little Farm with Amy Overbeck
VICE Investigates: Amazon on Fire with the editorial team
Killing Eve with Dan Crinnion, ACE
Multiple interviews with Walter Murch, ACE
What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali with Jake Pushinsky, ACE
68 Whiskey with Ivan Victor
The Way Back with David Rosenbloom, ACE
Emma with Nick Emerson
Toy Story 4 with Axel Geddes, ACE
Call of the Wild with David Heinz and William Hoy, ACE
The Rhythm Section with Joan Sobel, ACE
Blue Story with Mdhamiri Nkemi
JoJo Rabbit with Tom Eagles
Little Women with Nick Houy, ACE
Just Mercy with Nat Sanders, ACE
If these quotes are inspiring or educational or affirming, please check out my book, “Art of the Cut: Conversations with Film and TV Editors” which has quotes this good and better on every single page. The value of that book is that the interviews are broken down by topic instead of per editor and allow you to see a variety of opinions, takes, and approaches to specific editing issues.
If you’ve already read it, then please go to Amazon or GoodReads and give it a review, please.
Filmtools
Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!Shop Now