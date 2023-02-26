Last time, it was to stop piracy of my books. This time, it was to take down an entire website, where most of the assets were cloned from my client’s website.

Back in 2019, I published the article I sent my first DMCA takedown letters. At that time, it was to combat piracy of some of my books. This time, it was to help a local client whose website I host and maintain (but did not design) was cloned by a local competitor who purchased a very similar domain (he just added one word to the end) and then “borrowed” his logo and most of the photographs from my client’s website. This particular client builds and installs European kitchen cabinets and closets. Ahead is a link to the prior article and some recaps.

Link to original article

The original article is:

I sent my first DMCA takedown letters

Recap and more details of this case

DMCA stands for Digital Millennium Copyright Act of 1998 in the United States, and enjoys cooperation from the European Union since 2001. Passed on October 12, 1998, by a unanimous vote in the United States Senate and signed into law by President Bill Clinton on October 28, 1998, the DMCA amended Title 17 of the United States Code to extend the reach of copyright, while limiting the liability of the providers of online services for copyright infringement by their users. DMCA enjoys cooperation from the European Union since 2001.

A DMCA takedown is not supposed to be sent to the infringer directly, but to the hosting company that contains the infraction. That is what I did with my books being pirated and that’s what I did in the case of my client, the Greek carpenter who began his profession in Athens in 1978. You can imagine how happy he was after his competitor’s website was down within just a few weeks of sending the DMCA takedown letter. There was fortunately no need for him to take his competitor to court. His website is ItalcraftKitchens.com. I did not design it, but I host and maintain it.

Conclusions

DMCA takedowns have been successful for me and for one client now. For more information, see the original article from 2019: I sent my first DMCA takedown letters.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses by subscribing to my bulletins.

In English:

Email bulletins, bulletins.AllanTepper.com

In Telegram, t.me/TecnoTurBulletins

Twitter (bilingual), AllanLTepper

En castellano:

Boletines por correo electrónico, boletines.AllanTepper.com

En Telegram, t.me/boletinesdeAllan

Twitter (bilingüe), AllanLTepper

Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and also visit AllanTepper.com and radio.AllanTepper.com.

FTC disclosure

Italcraft Kitchens is not paying for this article. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.