AJA Video Systems has released Ki Pro GO v3.0 firmware, introducing expanded recording options for its multi-channel H.264 recorder and player with new network-based recording and support for SMB protocols via GigE network connectivity. Ki Pro GO v3.0 firmware is available now as a free download from the AJA website, so just get download it and upgrade your AJA Ki Pro GO.

“In response to customer feedback and industry demand, we’ve upgraded Ki Pro GO with powerful new networked storage compatibility to improve workflow flexibility and extend recording options,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “Simultaneous recording to local USB drives and network storage provides versatile options for primary and archival recording, ideal for a range of production scenarios including live events and sports broadcasts.”

Ki Pro GO is AJA’s portable, multi-channel H.264 recorder, offering up to 4-channels of simultaneous HD and SD recording to affordable, off-the-shelf media or new network-based storage. Ki Pro GO v3.0 enables any channel to be recorded directly to network attached storage (NAS) via Ki Pro GO’s integrated GigE port, providing a central storage location for primary or backup recording channels independent of local USB storage.

When used as the primary recording location, NLEs and processing systems can access source media directly from NAS, offering immediate access from anywhere on the LAN. For live event workflows, NAS can be used as secure backup or archival storage, while local USB drives can be handed off to customers following shoots. Multiple Ki Pro GO devices can connect to the same centralized NAS storage, further increasing system flexibility.

Ki Pro GO is available through AJA's worldwide reseller network for $3,995.