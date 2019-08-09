News

AJA Ki Pro GO, a standalone multi-channel H.264 recorder/player

Capable of capturing up to four simultaneous HD or SD channels to affordable, off-the-shelf USB media, the new AJA Ki Pro GO is the company’s next-generation solution for live production scenarios.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes August 09, 2019

Designed to be either portable or rackmountable with half rack wide, 2RU high dimensions, Ki Pro GO is well suited for use in any environment. This standalone solution from AJA is shipping now.

The standalone and portable Ki Pro GO is the next generation of AJA’s Ki Pro family of production-proven, file-based recording and playback devices, combining intuitive design and flexibility into a compact 2RU, half-rack width form factor. Portable and genlock free, Ki Pro GO is the ideal workflow solution for live production scenarios including live events, concerts, sports stadiums, corporate, medical, on-set, and beyond.

Genlock free recording eliminates, says AJA, “the need to synchronize four input sources, while redundant recording provides multiple backups in the field to protect the recorded video. Four 3G-SDI and four HDMI input ports ensure compatibility with high-quality sources. HDMI and or SDI monitoring outputs enables Ki Pro GO to display up to four channels of video as a matrix monitoring output on a single monitor.”

Industry standard  connectivity is a feature of Ki Pro GO, while redundant power supplies ensure that always up reliability is provided for your critical live event needs, says AJA Video Systems.

Ki Pro GO feature highlights include:

  • Multi-channel H.264 recording up to 1080p 60
  • 5x USB recording media slots, compatible with off-the-shelf USB 3.0 media
  • Redundant recording of any or all channels
  • Genlock free video inputs
  • 4x HDMI video inputs
  • 4x 3G-SDI video inputs
  • 4x 3G-SDI video outputs
  • HDMI and SDI multi-channel matrix monitoring outputs
  • Selectable VBR recording profiles, 4:2:0 8-bit
  • Balanced XLR analog audio inputs, mic/line/48v switchable
  • 2-channel embedded audio per video input
  • 2x 4-pin XLR 12v redundant power inputs
  • Easy-to-use web UI, compatible with standard web browsers
  • Front panel button controls with integrated HD resolution screen
  • Stand-alone operation

Ki Pro GO is available now for $3995. For more information, visit AJA’s website.


Creating Game of Thrones special effects at home with Red Giant’s VFX Suite

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

