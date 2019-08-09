Designed to be either portable or rackmountable with half rack wide, 2RU high dimensions, Ki Pro GO is well suited for use in any environment. This standalone solution from AJA is shipping now.

The standalone and portable Ki Pro GO is the next generation of AJA’s Ki Pro family of production-proven, file-based recording and playback devices, combining intuitive design and flexibility into a compact 2RU, half-rack width form factor. Portable and genlock free, Ki Pro GO is the ideal workflow solution for live production scenarios including live events, concerts, sports stadiums, corporate, medical, on-set, and beyond.

Genlock free recording eliminates, says AJA, “the need to synchronize four input sources, while redundant recording provides multiple backups in the field to protect the recorded video. Four 3G-SDI and four HDMI input ports ensure compatibility with high-quality sources. HDMI and or SDI monitoring outputs enables Ki Pro GO to display up to four channels of video as a matrix monitoring output on a single monitor.”

Industry standard connectivity is a feature of Ki Pro GO, while redundant power supplies ensure that always up reliability is provided for your critical live event needs, says AJA Video Systems.

Ki Pro GO feature highlights include:

Multi-channel H.264 recording up to 1080p 60

5x USB recording media slots, compatible with off-the-shelf USB 3.0 media

Redundant recording of any or all channels

Genlock free video inputs

4x HDMI video inputs

4x 3G-SDI video inputs

4x 3G-SDI video outputs

HDMI and SDI multi-channel matrix monitoring outputs

Selectable VBR recording profiles, 4:2:0 8-bit

Balanced XLR analog audio inputs, mic/line/48v switchable

2-channel embedded audio per video input

2x 4-pin XLR 12v redundant power inputs

Easy-to-use web UI, compatible with standard web browsers

Front panel button controls with integrated HD resolution screen

Stand-alone operation

Ki Pro GO is available now for $3995. For more information, visit AJA’s website.

