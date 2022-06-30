There were Premiere Pro and After Effects June 2022 releases (both version 22.5). The After Effects updates were rather meager, with modest changes to the text engine for right-to-left languages. Some may find comfort in the lists of Fixed issues and Known issues.

Rameez Khan posted his May 2022 After Effects Community Recap, if you want a perspective from Adobe Support.

After Effects Beginner posted hisTop 5 AFTER EFFECTS Tutorials JUNE 2022:

Ben Marriott posted 15 After Effects Tricks Most Pros Don’t Know and The Best Motion Design and Animation of 2022 (So Far…), with discussion and links to the originals:

In the latest video on his series on color management in After Effects, Chris Zwar introduces the concept of gamma and demonstrate three different scenarios where gamma correction has played a critical role in the development of television and digital video. See Color Management Part 7: Introducing Gamma.

See how Adobe Illustrator & After Effects were used to create a visual robot language for a Netflix Show with designer Jayse Hansen. Or at least an excerpt from a NAB 2022 session on creating futuristic UIs, HUDs, and languages for Netflix’s “The Mitchells vs. The Machines”.

Want a better glow or even a “Super Glow” in After Effects — like Deep Glow or VFX Optical Glow? But without a 3rd party plug-in? In Create a SUPER GLOW Preset | Deep Glow Lookalike with NO PLUGINS | After Effects Tutorial, Michael Ponch shows you how to create quasi-real neon physically based on the inverse square law.

Mr. Ponch also posted Make SABER 3D | Quick Tip After Effects Tutorial, which shows you how to make a wireframe 3D animation with Video Copilot’s Saber plug-in.

In a 5-part Learn From The Pro series by Adobe, Jason Boone shows you step-by-step how to create an animated map in After Effects. Recently in part 4, Extruding Shapes | Learn From The Pros, you learn how to use extruded shapes to change up the look of your animation. Over on Boone Loves Video, Jason takes a break from maps animation in AE with I Love This Plugin!🌍💖An In-depth Look at HandyCam, an affordable plug-in for After Effects.

10 Tips for Being a Successful Freelance Motion Designer, from The Video Shop, is based on 10 years of experience. Two others added their own 5 tips. Motion Hatch shared My Top 5 Freelance Tips | Design and Animation, teaming up with Jake in Motion with his My Top 5 Freelancing Tips.

Creative Dojo posted his monthly roundup in Plant Generator for Cinema 4D, Free After Effects Plugins, and Stock Footage, as well as introducing Most Realistic Lens Flare Plugin for After Effects? (Real Lens Flares by Red Giant), designed by Stu Maschwitz. It’s probably time to update the AEP survey Lens Flares in After Effects.

Creating Depth with Layer Maps In After Effects and C4d, from ECAbrams, is a basic introduction to the concept will look at 3 applications of maps to create depth.

SonduckFilm attempted tier Ranking Best EFFECTS in After Effects From Best to Worst in every category of After Effects plug-ins.