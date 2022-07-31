Rameez Khan posted his June 2022 After Effects Community Recap if you want a perspective from Adobe Support.

Adobe’s Best Practices and Workflow Guide for Long Form and Episodic Post Production is a deep-dive anthology of expert, step-by-step advice and illustrated examples is written by a team of industry experts and leading Adobe engineers. Scott Simmons noted extra details in Adobe created a written user manual for complex Adobe Premiere Pro workflows.

Cracked software is a hack waiting to happen! VideoRevealed explains how to Fix “broken” menu commands in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Creative Dojo shared After Effects: Abstract Particles & Grids (No 3rd Party Plugins). In this tutorial, Vincent covers how to create a rough 3D particle grid using the old Brighten Twist in CC Ball Action that can be used to create abstract particle designs, futuristic particle screens, jumbotrons, and more. You can use this technique on textures, footage, and even text layers to create interesting designs without the need of expensive 3rd party plug-ins. This plug-in is comparatively limitied, but can produce interesting results using only native After Effects effects.

Javier Mercedes posted Google Earth Studio After Effects Tutorial (10 Tips), another intro tut (see also Boone), but nicely done. Also, here’s an earlier tutorial on expanding Premiere’s stale ancient transitions, Tired of Dip To White/Black Transitions? Try These! (Premiere Pro).

AE maps expert Jason Boone shared 9 Visual Element Ideas for Animated Battle Maps and This is a Great Way to Visualize Movement on a Map.

Jason Boone also posted Helium After Effects Plugin Walkthrough | 3D Tool at Premium Beat. This AE plug-in seems to be making big strides with each update, from version 1 in January 2022 through version 5 in July. Hopefully Helium will attract more tutorial authors and reviewers. Eran Stern also posted a tutorial on the feature set with Creating a promo with Helium for After Effects.

Digital color management revolves around colorspaces. In the latest video in his series on color management in After Effects, Chris Zwar looks further into why we have different colorspaces and where they came from. See Color Management Part 8: Colorspace.

Jake in Motion posted 3 tutorials in July: AUTOMATIC Smears in After Effects?! FREE AE Tool (using the new free Echo preset Battle Axe Schmeer), THREE techniques in ONE tutorial! \\ Work Smarter in After Effects (an authentic infomercial explaining a simple boil effect, a squash and stretch rig, and a match cuts transition), and EASY Halftones in After Effects with ZERO Third-Party Plugins!

Michal Ponch has more: Finally Solved! OVERLAPPING GRADIENT STROKE in After Effects | No Plugins! He says his method has what Thicc Stroke doesn’t offer, and links to his free After Effects Preset. By the way, Thicc Stroke is a free, variable-width stroke plug-in from Plugin Everything. Mr. Porch seems like he likes strokes as a theme; for example, a previous tutorial is REAL 3D Stroke WITHOUT Plugins | After Effects Tutorial.



About a month earlier, Charles Yeager collected info on 40+ Free Plugins and Filters for After Effects. At the top of his list is Saber from Video Copilot, a feature-filled plug-in that allows you to create light or energy beams, with realistic glow, to a beam or text or mask outlines.

With Thor Lightning Effects (After Effects Tutorial), Film Riot is selling electric effect assets but you might not need them.

Justin Odisho posted Awesome Cracked Glass Effect in Adobe After Effects (ft @Overcast), a cracked glass effect inspired by ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once.’

Motion Science shows you his method in How to turn a 2d photo into a 3d parallax scene in After Effects.

Creating realistic fire in AE is not easy. Texturelabs creates Procedural Fire in After Effects – NO PLUGINS! There’s no smoke, aah, so the scene must be in outer space — or it’s jinn. Along the same lines, Texturelabs also posted Create Mind-Bending Effects with this Hidden Effect in After Effects! using the mysterious CC Time Blend FX.

Filed under too much information… the Aura plug-in from Satya Meka’s @rowbyte is the long lost, but actually available 3D-ish improvement to the built-in Radio Waves filter effect.

Adobe posted a new demo for Dataclay’s automation Templater plug-in in July. Templater takes After Effects project versioning to a new level, featuring full automation for versioning After Effects projects. By supporting JSON data sources, Templater can read and process data captured from local docs, web forms, or any API.

Continuing his series on C4D lite, Evan Abrams presents Modeling in Cinema 4d Lite (which is included free with After Effects).

ThoseSixFaces posted Create an Infinite Zoom with DALL-E Outpainting | After Effects | Photoshop. It’s brute force, but fun in iterating the instructions to the AI to generate related images. See also How to Create AI Video Art with Midjourney + After Effects from Cinecom.net.

Olufemii posted Robots WILL Replace Video Editors, which discusses AI though not the role of templates and pre-assembled sets.

EJ Hassenfratz at Eyedesyn teamed with Jonathan Winbush to produce Unreal Engine 5 Beginner Tutorial – Building a Forest Scene in UE5. Winbush walked EJ through his first scene and chats about how knowledge of Cinema 4D can translate to the Unreal Engine. You see how to navigate in the 3D viewport, create materials and learn scene building techniques using Megascans, paint in foliage, and rendering out a photorealistic forest scene in real time. You might also check out Getting Started | Unreal Engine Challenge Tutorial and other tutorials from Winbush.



Also, a new motion controlled slider, the Axibo PT4, connects to Unreal Engine for virtual production workflow; see This Motion Controlled Slider just changed the game.

Javier Mercedes, mentioned above, interviewed the host of a personal favorite YouTube series in Not Another Cooking Show | Stephen Cusato Interview | Passion In Progress.