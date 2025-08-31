The current release of Adobe After Effects is August 2025 (25.4), which includes new features, workflow improvements, and important fixes.

Release July 2025 (25.3.2) details can be found in the last roundup. The August 2025 (25.4) release includes important fixes, and some added features like:

Quickly offset your layers and keyframes

Copy and paste only the text formatting

Support for CICP metadata

Learn about Effects before applying them (info icon)

Automatically relaunch when required by preferences or features

New Product Community and Creator resources with feedback, stock items, and tutorials.

Eran Stern looked at the new release in After Effects August 2025 – New Features You’ll Love.

Here’s what’s new in the current After Effects Beta, version 25.6 build 36 (Aug 21, 2025):

After Effects Basics says you can Learn AFTER EFFECTS in 10 MINUTES! It’s good to start at the beginning.

You can follow this up with 3 hours of training in Learn After Effects | Beginner Motion Design Workshop | Adobe Video by Kyle Hamrick (with downloadable Project Files & PDF Guide). After Effects will reach end-of-life before we run out of tutorials!

Matthew Motion shared 3 After Effects Tips That Make You Look Like a Pro! and more in 3 After Effects Tips That Make You Look Like a Pro (Episode 2).

Stephan Zammit discussed some After Effects Text Tricks: Auto Highlight & Animate Instantly.

Workbench says that Adobe finally listened! “It’s funny, it’s ranty, and honestly? It’s group therapy for motion designers.” The duo lets loose on Adobe —- explaining why they’re fed up, bugs that drives ’em crazy in After Effects, and how tools like Resolve and Fusion are growing and making many question why we’re all still paying for Creative Cloud. In a way, it seems that Adobe executives are the ones most out of the loop, though perhaps it’s too difficult to navigate a small team with diminishing resources to a new paradigm in innovation. Accommodating a variety of AI models in Firefly seems like a good move though.

Jake In Motion shared Crumbling Particle Effect Tutorial! 100% After Effects! It’s gamerish and unlike Andrew Kramer’s crumbling, and includes a free downloadable project file that includes a MOGRT version of the animation that’s fully customizable inside of Adobe Premiere.

Film Riot shared How to Create the Vintage Film Aesthetic in After Effects | @filmriot x Adobe Video. In this video, Ryan Connolly demonstrated several different ways to approach adding film texture to digital footage, from customizable plug-ins (no Magic Bullet flashbacks) to harnessing After Effects’ built-in controls.

Premiere Gal showed how to animate a 3D text box in FREE 3D Camera Animation Script for After Effects.

Sonduck Film shows you how to Create 3D Rotating Text in After Effects.

SternFX shows you how to Overcome 3D Challenges in After Effects Easily. It’s the usual stuff, but with a solution to the dreaded flicker from the Advanced 3D renderer.

VisualEconomik EN asks if Adobe is the Kodak of the 21st century in Adobe is PLUNGING 40%… Are we facing a new KODAK case? | @visualeconomiken. See also ADOBE’s Downfall Is Closer Than You Realize from Nation Inside.

Some of the attitudes seem extreme. We may have to wait until the AI bubble bursts, or until the water and energy bills come in for AI data centers. Grok it? In Tennessee some citizens have been told to take fewer showers and just enjoy higher electricity rates and pollution!

LastWeekTonight explained AI Slop: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO). The Silicon Valley monied elite are truly thought leaders of the final victory of Western civilization.

Matt Wolfe covers AI news, including AI News: Adobe Just Gave In to Google’s AI, by using Google’s new “Nano-Banana” as the default tool in Adobe Firefly. That’s interesting because many influencers at first said that this model might replace Photoshop itself.

Theoretically Media posted his Ultimate NanoBanana Deep Dive (Hacks, Tips, and Tricks You Need To Know!). Meanwhile, Curious Refuge says they can Make the Most Realistic AI Videos Possible (Step-by-Step Tutorial).

