The current release is July 2025 (25.3.2).
It includes important fixes that enables you to work more efficiently in After Effects, with some added features like longer playback, new 3D and null tools, Reveal projects in the File System, and improved comp viewer zooming. There’s also a new Photoshop Camera Raw and Creative Cloud Content Manager.
Here’s what’s new in the current After Effects Beta, version 25.6 build 16 (2025-07-30):
- Improved UI language support
- Change anchor point in a more efficient way
- Quickly offset your layers and keyframes
- Duplicate layers using Alt/Option-drag
- Learn about Effects before applying them
- Enable lights to cast shadows
- Support for CICP Metadata
- Copy and paste only the text formatting
- Windows on ARM Native in After Effects Beta
SternFX shows you how to use the brand-new Smooth Zoom feature to navigate your compositions in Master the new Smooth Zoom in After Effects. See also Eran’s Secret Uses of the Option/Alt Key in After Effects.
In a video here on PVC… In After Effects Guru Meditation 1: Reverse Tracking for VFX, Chris Zwar shares some history on how working on a stabilised image makes VFX much easier.
Jake In Motion gives you a refresher and more in 25 things you didn’t know After Effects could do. SonduckFilm added his own 10 Popular Motion Designs All After Effects Users Should Know!
School of Motion covers one issue in The Uncomfortable Truth about AI and Motion Design | Motion Mondays Special Edition. MotionXP offered another perspective in AI Motion Design. See also Should we be Worried? How AI is Reshaping Industries for Better and Worse from WorkbenchTV. Yeah, the bill hasn’t come in yet!
Check out Jim Geduldick: The Machines Are Here to Take Your Job, But Only if You Let Them. As misgivings mount over AI’s impact on creative labor, cinematographer and VFX supervisor Jim Geduldick joins Cinematography Salon host David Kruta to dissect the frenzy surrounding artificial intelligence and its encroachment into the film industry.
In How I Made Dreamy Visual Effects in Minutes!, Premiere Gal uses stock footage and AI to get some faster effects.
Justin Serran has a quick tip in Grow ANY Building (Building Grow Effect in Premiere & After Effects, No Plugins).
In Create Next-Gen Motion Graphics with 3D Physics in After Effects, SonduckFilm shows you the power of the dark cinematic universe with only 5 introductory hand gestures.
Momo PTFL looks at a variety of AE/Adobe alternatives, including enhancements to the Blender Compositor. See his latest, Friction — An open-source alternative to After Effects?
Boone Loves Video shares more than GEOlayers tips in this one, The Best Effects for Map Animators 🗺️💪🏻.
Worth a look for most… Kodak hosted Aspect Ratios with Sinners Director Ryan Coogler.
~~~
Welcome to the Dog Days of summer! In ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome, it was believed that the star Sirius, also known as the “Dog Star” because it’s the brightest star in the constellation Canis Major, contributed to the summer heat when it rose with the sun. Don’t forget the boys of summer, because there’s a seeker born every minute.
~~~
