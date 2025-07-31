The current release is July 2025 (25.3.2).

It includes important fixes that enables you to work more efficiently in After Effects, with some added features like longer playback, new 3D and null tools, Reveal projects in the File System, and improved comp viewer zooming. There’s also a new Photoshop Camera Raw and Creative Cloud Content Manager.

Here’s what’s new in the current After Effects Beta, version 25.6 build 16 (2025-07-30):

Check out Jim Geduldick: The Machines Are Here to Take Your Job, But Only if You Let Them. As misgivings mount over AI’s impact on creative labor, cinematographer and VFX supervisor Jim Geduldick joins Cinematography Salon host David Kruta to dissect the frenzy surrounding artificial intelligence and its encroachment into the film industry.

In How I Made Dreamy Visual Effects in Minutes!, Premiere Gal uses stock footage and AI to get some faster effects.

Justin Serran has a quick tip in Grow ANY Building (Building Grow Effect in Premiere & After Effects, No Plugins).

In Create Next-Gen Motion Graphics with 3D Physics in After Effects, SonduckFilm shows you the power of the dark cinematic universe with only 5 introductory hand gestures.

Momo PTFL looks at a variety of AE/Adobe alternatives, including enhancements to the Blender Compositor. See his latest, Friction — An open-source alternative to After Effects?

Boone Loves Video shares more than GEOlayers tips in this one, The Best Effects for Map Animators 🗺️💪🏻.

Worth a look for most… Kodak hosted Aspect Ratios with Sinners Director Ryan Coogler.

~~~