After Effects Hidden Gems: Set First Vertex

Control which point strokes start drawing from.

By Chris and Trish Meyer May 18, 2015 Post Production

A common trick is to use the Stroke effect to wipe on a line along a mask path. You can do the same using the Trim Paths operator for a shape layer. But, how can you control where that path starts and ends? The secret is understanding the First Vertex Point. If you drew a mask or shape path by hand, this is where you first clicked with the Pen tool. But if the path was created automatically – say, by converting a text layer into outlines – this first point is determined by the software, not you.

Fortunately, you can select any vertex point, right click on it, and choose the menu item Set First Vertex to re-assign the starting point for a path, as demonstrated here:

Not only does this determine where the Stroke effect or Trim Paths operator starts and stops, it is also important when animating the path: After Effects will always morph the first vertex from one keyframed shape to the first vertex of the next keyframe. Changing the first vertex affects how the overall path bends and twists between keyframes.

Setting the first vertex point for mask path and shape layers – along with converting text to outlines and reversing the direction the stroke for shape layers draws on – are all covered in the full movie or this week’s After Effects Hidden Gems Weekly course on lynda.com. This movie is available free to all for the week starting May 18 2015; after that it is only visible to their subscribers. If you’re not already a subscriber, you can get a 10-day free trial before your credit card is billed by using the link http://www.lynda.com/go/ChrisAndTrish. We’ll be adding a new gem each week; all of the previous gems will remain online for subscribers.


Chris and Trish Meyer

Chris & Trish Meyer founded Crish Design (formerly known as CyberMotion) in the very earliest days of the desktop motion graphics industry. Their design and animation work has appeared on shows and promos for CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, HBO, PBS, and TLC; in opening titles for several movies including Cold Mountain and The Talented Mr. Ripley; at trade shows and press events for corporate clients ranging from Apple to Xerox; and in special venues encompassing IMAX, CircleVision, the NBC AstroVision sign in Times Square, and the four-block-long Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas. They were among the original users of CoSA (now Adobe) After Effects, and have written the numerous books including “Creating Motion Graphics with After Effects” and “After Effects Apprentice” both published by Focal Press. Both Chris and Trish have backgrounds as musicians, and are currently fascinated with exploring fine art and mixed media in addition to their normal commercial design work. They have recently relocated from Los Angeles to the mountains near Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

