After Effects ExtendScript Training Complete Series

ExtendScript Script Writing Training

By David Torno August 18, 2013 Post Production

After Effects ExtendScript Training is a video training series on Adobe® ExtendScript for After Effects®. Below are direct links to the entire collection right here on PVC. Enjoy and please spread the word. 🙂

The After Effects ExtendScript Training series is the first comprehensive video tutorial series focused on Adobe® ExtendScript. This fourteen hour long series covers all the basics of Javascript and ExtendScript to get a new user up and building their own scripts for After Effects. The series takes the viewer from the very basics of script writing, all the way through intermediate and advanced techniques. Along the way you will gain access to numerous bits of reusable code for your own scripts, as well as learn how to create fully functional scripts. Anyone new to scripting writing for After Effects, looking to learn Adobe® ExtendScript, or just plain looking for a different perspective on script writing in general can benefit from this training series.
Episode 1 (Intro)

Episode 2 (Javascript Basics p1)

Episode 3 (Javascript Basics p2)

Episode 4 (After Effects Object Model structure overview / Script Preparation and development tips / Single Item Access of various project items, comps and layers)

Episode 5 (Access Renderqueue items, output modules and file paths / Multiple item access of project items, comps and layers / Batch change all renderqueue items file paths)

Episode 6 (Collecting data into an Array() / Changing values / Various tips)

Episode 7 (Create new comps and folders / Create Null, Solid, and Text layers)

Episode 8 (Create multiple comps of various sizes / Use Undo group / Add solids to match each comp / Various tips)

Episode 9 (Globally change blue solids to red / Replace solid name blue with red)

Episode 10 (Build a custom function to collect all CompItem objects / Modify function to dynamically allow for choice of CompItem, FolderItem or FootageItem)

Episode 11 (Build floating GUI)

Episode 12 Part 1 & 2 (Build dockable/floating combo GUI)

Episode 13 (ExtendScript Developer Utility script / Retrieve list of project item footage file paths)

Episode 14 (Processing text strings)

Episode 15 Part 1 & 2 (Reading, writing, and transferring Keyframes)

Episode 16 Part 1 & 2 (Creating text layers from external text files.)

Episode 17 Part 1 & 2 & 3 (Export property information to text files.)

Episode 18 Part 1 & 2 & 3 (Retrieve all effects used into a listbox GUI with option to save to text file.)

Episode 19 Part 1 & 2 (Create custom functions to Retrieve layer types, retrieve all fonts used in project, retrieve a text layer’s justification, retrieve a layer’s blending mode)


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

High Lights

VFX Essentials Launched

David Torno

David Torno is a Visual Effects professional based in Los Angeles, California. His work over the years has included commercials, feature films, music videos, and multimedia projects. During his free time, David enjoys expanding his knowledge in Visual Effects by learning new softwares and techniques that are being used. Along the way he also contributes to the visual effects community by offering helpful tools, and tutorials that creative professionals around the world can benefit from.

You Might Also Like

Working With Clients-28 Weeks of Post Audio-Week 25

Working With Clients-28 Weeks of Post Audio-Week 25

May 01, 2017
Moovly Studio: online video editor reaches second generation

Moovly Studio: online video editor reaches second generation

April 03, 2017
What does After Effects even do?

What does After Effects even do?

March 03, 2017

  • Hello. Do you know where I can watch or purchase this to watch? The video does not show.

    • scottsimmons

      If you click the links for each episode above it links to an article with the videos embedded.

      • Sorry, should have been more clear. The videos do not show within the article. Screenshot attached.

        • David Torno

          Interesting. I am trying all of the videos right now and they are all showing up for me. Perhaps it was a Vimeo glitch that’s been fixed. Try again, and let me know if you still have issues. Apologies for the headache.

  • Paa Kwasi

    Awesome Site!!!!! Thanks a lot David. I will sleep here

    • David Torno

      Lol, you’re welcome. Enjoy.

  • Justin

    Content is still relevant. Amazing. Thank you for the fantastic series, I’m really enjoying it.

PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails