Following up on our recent posts about the Warp Stabilizer and 3D Camera Tracker, in one of the first updates to After Effects CC Adobe applied some of their advanced tracking technology to the challenge of masking.
It’s not uncommon to want to draw a mask around an object in a scene…and then that object changes position from frame to frame, as either the camera or the objects itself moves. The movie below demonstrates the Rigid Mask Tracker tool: It helps track that object and move your track points to match. It’s not always perfect – you might need to do some hand-tweaking afterwards – but that’s a lot easier than having to track or even redraw every single frame by hand.
These movies were previously appeared on Lynda.com/LinkedIn Learning. They’ve retired this course from their library, so we’re making the movies from it available publicly for free. You can either scan our page on ProVideo Coalition to see the other free movies we’ve posted over the last couple of years, or check out the Crish Design channel on YouTube.
