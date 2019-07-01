Post Production

After Effects Classic Course: Color Balance 1 – Corrective

This initially-confusing plug-in makes it easy to perform basic color correction.

Profile Picture Chris and Trish Meyer July 01, 2019

The Color Balance effect provides an easy yet powerful way to color-correct an image without diving into a full-blown color “looks” system. However, it’s long list of parameter names and lack of a visual user interface might initially be daunting. Let’s demystify them, while showing a workflow that will help you get the most out of the Color Balance effect:

This movie previously appeared in our Insight Into Effects course on Lynda.com/LinkedIn Learning. They’ve retired that course from their library, so we’re making the movies from it available publicly for free. Click here for the playlist of previous movies we’ve made available.


Tags:
Chris and Trish Meyer
Chris & Trish Meyer founded Crish Design (formerly known as CyberMotion) in the very earliest days of the desktop motion graphics industry.

