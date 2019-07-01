The Color Balance effect provides an easy yet powerful way to color-correct an image without diving into a full-blown color “looks” system. However, it’s long list of parameter names and lack of a visual user interface might initially be daunting. Let’s demystify them, while showing a workflow that will help you get the most out of the Color Balance effect:

This movie previously appeared in our Insight Into Effects course on Lynda.com/LinkedIn Learning. They’ve retired that course from their library, so we’re making the movies from it available publicly for free. Click here for the playlist of previous movies we’ve made available.

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now