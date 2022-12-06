Announced at Adobe MAX 2022, Adobe today made Frame.io’s native Camera to Cloud Integration with RED Digital Cinema available. Filmmakers can try the innovative, first-of-its-kind workflow — capable of sending 8K RAW video files directly from the camera to the cloud after each take — through a public beta firmware update for the RED V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL. For more from inside, see Camera to Cloud Beta for RED is Here! by Michael Cioni.

Also, there are Creative Cloud Video 23.1 updates to Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Character Animator beginning Thursday, December 8.

Here are the updated features:

Premiere Pro 23.1

Upgrade captions to graphics – Elevate your on-screen text by converting captions to graphics for greater creative control. Create stylized, animated graphics, even from captions created with Speech to Text in Premiere Pro

Collaborative editing with Premiere Pro – Add collaborators right from the header bar in Premiere Pro. See who’s currently working on a Team Project right now

Sequence Locking – Premiere Pro shows you when someone is working on a sequence and automatically locks it to avoid conflicts or duplications

Easily share changes with collaborators – When you’re ready, use the Publish button to share your edits with your collaborators. The new Changes column in Premiere Pro shows when a sequence has been edited so collaborators can update it

Select toggle switches on multiple tracks – Simplify track targeting by selecting multiple tracks while holding Ctrl (Windows) or Command (macOS) to enable, disable, or reverse the state of any track header switches such as visibility and locks

Improved support for ARRIRAW with GPU deBayering – Gain more value from your ARRIRAW footage with expanded Source Settings and GPU deBayering for real-time highest image quality playback

RED V-Raptor XL camera support – Supports import of RED V-Raptor XL footage with improved Metal GPU deBayering on Apple Silicon machines and OpenCL on Windows

Expanded XAVC HDR support – Export XAVC in Rec. 2100 PQ HDR with support for both intra and long GOP encoding

After Effects 23.1

Cinema 4D 2023 Integration – Get the latest features with support for Maxon Cinema 4D 2023. Tighter integration with Cinema 4D 2023 ensures that you seamlessly work with native Cinema 4D files, manipulate 3D elements, and render directly from within After Effects.

Character Animator 23.1