The discussions hosted by Adobe can be buttressed with two meaty expert interviews here on ProVideo Coalition, ART OF THE CUT with Kirk Baxter, ACE on editing Fincher’s “Mank” by Steve Hullfish and Art Of The Cut Podcast Eps. 77 (“Mank” First Assistant Editor Ben Insler) by Steve Hullfish for Filmtools.

You can find additional details behind Fincher’s “invisible visual effects” especially from outside artists in‘Mank’ Vfx: ‘Body-And-Fender’ Work And So Much More by Ian Failes. Typical effects from the movie can be seen in a Mank VFX Breakdown from Artemple, below:

Are you familiar with the parable of the organ grinder’s monkey? 😀

Mank is a retelling of the life of screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz and the creation of Citizen Kane. There’s long been controversy over historical details and authorship of the script. Ben Mankiewicz, grandson of the main character, spoke to director Fincher for CBS News several months ago, but the segment was short. Viewers will likely have questions over why the Fincher chose to present the picture in various black & white stylizations despite fantastic colors seen in set pictures and clips. Other questions over the meanings of scenes, characters, historical detail, and authorship of Citizen Kane might leave you in the Playland hall of mirrors of The Lady from Shanghai, rather than a flashback to Citizen Kane.

Three videos, all shown below, explain background well: Mank | Why David Fincher Embraced Old Hollywood Artifice from The Discarded Image, the controversy behind David Fincher’s MANK by Andrew Saladino, and Everything You Need to Know About Mank from Be Kind Rewind. At the least they’ll provide a context akin to the fuzzy grays of Mank itself.





