We’re so excited to share that today, the Television Academy — the organization dedicated to the advancement of the television industry — is honoring Adobe with two Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy® Awards: the Philo T. Farnsworth Corporate Achievement Award, honoring companies whose contributions have made a measurable and significant impact on how television gets made — and a second Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy for the development of Adobe Substance Painter.

Together, the awards recognize Adobe’s 40-year-history powering the creative workflows of editors, animators, visual effects artists, photographers, marketers, studio executives, and more with tools including Premiere Pro, After Effects, Substance 3D, Photoshop, Illustrator, Frame.io, and Acrobat.

“At Adobe, we’re driven by empowering filmmakers to transform their boldest ideas into captivating realities,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president, Creative Cloud. “It’s an incredible honor to accept two Emmys® from the Television Academy this year. These awards are a testament to our talented team, who work every single day to unlock new creative possibilities for the entertainment industry. Those most deserving of acknowledgment are the artists and creative community who rely on Adobe tools to bring their stories to screens of all sizes. We are grateful to be a part of your creative process and are in awe of the incredible work you produce.”

Creators are at the heart of everything we do, and we’re very proud of the role that our tools have played behind the scenes, in the hands of talented video editors and visual effects artists who create groundbreaking television. We are thrilled to see our community of editors and artists celebrated for their own achievements — so let’s turn the spotlight on just a few of the many incredible creators recently recognized for their own Emmy award-worthy work.

Impacting how television comes to life

Kelly Lyon, ACE received two Emmy nominations for “Outstanding Picture Editing for a Variety Special” — one for “ John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.“ and the other for “ Tig Notaro: Hello Again ” — both of which were edited with Premiere Pro. Lyon says that “Premiere Pro’s transcription tool (Speech to Text) and text window were incredibly powerful” as part of her overall workflow.

Lyon also used Frame.io: “I love Frame.io,” says Lyon. “For both specials, we used Frame.io to share and review cuts. Collaborators really liked being able to leave comments on the video timeline, so I would always know exactly what changes they wanted and where.”

Another Emmy-nominated customer is editor Bob Joyce, for his work on Rob Reiner’s latest Emmy-nominated feature, “Albert Brooks: Defending My Life,” Joyce leveraged Premiere Pro, After Effects and Photoshop to bring his creative ideas to life. “The ability to use mixed formats, varied frame rates and aspect ratios in the same sequence made Premiere Pro the best editing platform for the documentary,” shared Joyce. The exceptional editing by Joyce not only brought the film’s narrative to life but also earned them a well-deserved recognition within the industry, earning them a 2024 ACE nomination for Best Edited Documentary.

Honoring Substance 3D Painter Adobe’s Substance 3D team will also receive an Emmy ® statuette for creating and developing Substance 3D Painter. The industry-standard tool, used to create visual effects and animations for thousands of television shows, allows filmmakers to apply realistic textures and materials to any 3D object. Whether a scene or subject requires stylized or hyper-realistic results, Painter can deliver best-in-class textures — from reflexive metallic surfaces on a prop, to rough-hewn brickwork on environments, well-worn leather on costumes, or skin on a computer-generated character. The Television Academy recognizes Painter for empowering artists to quickly and easily create lifelike textures that enrich on-screen visuals. Painter has empowered editors and visual effects artists to quickly and easily create lifelike textures that enrich on-screen visuals. From Emmy-nominated shows such as “Star Wars: Ahsoka,” “Fallout,” “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “Shogun,” “The Last of Us,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “The Mandalorian,” and “Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon,” Substance 3D and Painter gives creators full control to fulfill the needs of directors, producers, and studio executives, and make award-worthy shows time and time again. DNEG, one of the world’s leading visual effects and animation studios for feature film and television, earned an Emmy for “Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie” for its work on “The Last of Us”.

– DNEG, VFX Studio, “The Last of Us” (winner of the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy for “Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie”)