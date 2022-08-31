Post Production

Call for participants: ACES at Camerimage

Discuss ACES at Camerimage 2022 in November

Adam Wilt
August 31, 2022
Attending Camerimage in Toruń, Poland this November? Want to talk about your use of ACES (the Academy Color Encoding System), or just learn more about it?

The CML and Academy Color Encoding System (ACES) are curating an ACES presentation/discussion at Camerimage 2022. We are looking for creative professionals who plan or hope to attend the festival and would be interested in taking part in a panel discussion with an audience in a seminar room.

We welcome DPs, colorists or VFX people who have used ACES to share their candid experiences with ACES and how it was helpful (or could have been more helpful), as well as their wish lists for future features and other thoughts.  We plan a lively Q&A with the audience.

If you are interested, even if you can’t yet commit to attending the festival or if you can’t be on the panel but would be interested in attending the seminar, please contact CML’s Roberto Schaefer, ASC, AIC or Steve Tobenkin from ACES  to discuss the possibility.

