American Cinema Editors announced the nominees for the 70th Annual ACE Eddie Awards today. The awards will be voted on by December 16th and are announced on January 17th. The 2020 Eddies schedule is starting almost three weeks earlier than usual, due to the 2020 Oscars® moving up to Feb. 9, 2020.
8 of this year’s nominees have done interviews with ART OF THE CUT for these specific projects. Three other nominees had done interviews with ART OF THE CUT previously, but not about the nominated projects, and Mr. Robot, which was nominated, had been previously covered, but with an editor other than Roseanne Tan, ACE, who was the nominee this year.
Congratulations to all of the nominees!
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMA):
Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker, ACE & Andrew Buckland
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE (interview from Silence)
Marriage Story – Jennifer Lame, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):
Dolemite is My Name – Billy Fox, ACE
The Farewell – Michael Taylor & Matthew Friedman
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Knives Out – Bob Ducsay
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Fred Raskin, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
Frozen 2 – Jeff Draheim, ACE
I Lost My Body – Benjamin Massoubre
Toy Story 4 – Axel Geddes, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
American Factory – Lindsay Utz
Apollo 11 – Todd Douglas Miller
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice – Jake Pushinsky, ACE & Heidi Scharfe, ACE
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound – David J. Turner & Thomas G. Miller, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)
Abducted in Plain Sight – James Cude
Bathtubs Over Broadway – Dava Whisenant
Leaving Neverland – Jules Cornell
What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali – Jake Pushinsky, ACE
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Better Things: “Easter” – Janet Weinberg, ACE
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: “I Need To Find My Frenemy” – Nena Erb, ACE
The Good Place: “Pandemonium” – Eric Kissack
Schitt’s Creek: “Life is a Cabaret” – Trevor Ambrose
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Barry: “berkman > block” – Kyle Reiter, ACE
Dead to Me: “Pilot” – Liza Cardinale
Fleabag: “Episode 2.1” – Gary Dollner, ACE
Russian Doll: “The Way Out” Todd Downing
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Chicago Med: “Never Going Back To Normal” – David J. Siegel, ACE
Killing Eve: “Desperate Times” – Dan Crinnion
Killing Eve: “Smell Ya Later” – Al Morrow
Mr. Robot: “401 Unauthorized” – Rosanne Tan, ACE (from Phillip Harrison on editing Mr. Robot)
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Euphoria: “Pilot” – Julio C. Perez IV
Game of Thrones: “The Long Night” – Tim Porter, ACE
Mindhunter: “Episode 2” – Kirk Baxter, ACE
Watchmen: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” – David Eisenberg
BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:
Chernobyl: “Vichnaya Pamyat” – Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith
Fosse/Verdon: “Life is a Cabaret” Tim Streeto, ACE (from Kate Sanford and Tim Streeto’s interview about editing The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fosse/Verdon)
When They See Us: “Part 1” - Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:
Deadliest Catch: “Triple Jeopardy” – Ben Bulatao, ACE, Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, Greg Cornejo, Joe Mikan, ACE
Surviving R. Kelly: “All The Missing Girls” – Stephanie Neroes, Sam Citron, LaRonda Morris, Rachel Cushing, Justin Goll, Masayoshi Matsuda, Kyle Schadt
VICE Investigates: “Amazon on Fire” – Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami
