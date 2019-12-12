American Cinema Editors announced the nominees for the 70th Annual ACE Eddie Awards today. The awards will be voted on by December 16th and are announced on January 17th. The 2020 Eddies schedule is starting almost three weeks earlier than usual, due to the 2020 Oscars® moving up to Feb. 9, 2020.

8 of this year’s nominees have done interviews with ART OF THE CUT for these specific projects. Three other nominees had done interviews with ART OF THE CUT previously, but not about the nominated projects, and Mr. Robot, which was nominated, had been previously covered, but with an editor other than Roseanne Tan, ACE, who was the nominee this year.

Congratulations to all of the nominees!

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMA):

Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker, ACE & Andrew Buckland

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE (interview from Silence)

Joker – Jeff Groth

Marriage Story – Jennifer Lame, ACE

Parasite – Jinmo Yang

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

Dolemite is My Name – Billy Fox, ACE

The Farewell – Michael Taylor & Matthew Friedman

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Knives Out – Bob Ducsay

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Fred Raskin, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Frozen 2 – Jeff Draheim, ACE

I Lost My Body – Benjamin Massoubre

Toy Story 4 – Axel Geddes, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

American Factory – Lindsay Utz

Apollo 11 – Todd Douglas Miller

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice – Jake Pushinsky, ACE & Heidi Scharfe, ACE

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound – David J. Turner & Thomas G. Miller, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)

Abducted in Plain Sight – James Cude

Bathtubs Over Broadway – Dava Whisenant

Leaving Neverland – Jules Cornell

What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali – Jake Pushinsky, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Better Things: “Easter” – Janet Weinberg, ACE

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: “I Need To Find My Frenemy” – Nena Erb, ACE

The Good Place: “Pandemonium” – Eric Kissack

Schitt’s Creek: “Life is a Cabaret” – Trevor Ambrose

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Barry: “berkman > block” – Kyle Reiter, ACE

Dead to Me: “Pilot” – Liza Cardinale

Fleabag: “Episode 2.1” – Gary Dollner, ACE

Russian Doll: “The Way Out” Todd Downing

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Chicago Med: “Never Going Back To Normal” – David J. Siegel, ACE

Killing Eve: “Desperate Times” – Dan Crinnion

Killing Eve: “Smell Ya Later” – Al Morrow

Mr. Robot: “401 Unauthorized” – Rosanne Tan, ACE (from Phillip Harrison on editing Mr. Robot)

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Euphoria: “Pilot” – Julio C. Perez IV

Game of Thrones: “The Long Night” – Tim Porter, ACE

Mindhunter: “Episode 2” – Kirk Baxter, ACE

Watchmen: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” – David Eisenberg

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:

Chernobyl: “Vichnaya Pamyat” – Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith

Fosse/Verdon: “Life is a Cabaret” Tim Streeto, ACE (from Kate Sanford and Tim Streeto’s interview about editing The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fosse/Verdon)

When They See Us: “Part 1” - Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Deadliest Catch: “Triple Jeopardy” – Ben Bulatao, ACE, Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, Greg Cornejo, Joe Mikan, ACE

Surviving R. Kelly: “All The Missing Girls” – Stephanie Neroes, Sam Citron, LaRonda Morris, Rachel Cushing, Justin Goll, Masayoshi Matsuda, Kyle Schadt

VICE Investigates: “Amazon on Fire” – Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now