Comparing the Nanlux 5000b vs the Aputure Storm XT52 against traditional tungsten fixtures

The high-output lighting landscape is evolving with the introduction of two groundbreaking LED fixtures: the Aputure Storm XT52 and the Nanlux Evoke 5000B. These lights are poised to challenge traditional HMI fixtures like the ARRI M40 and ARRI M90, offering filmmakers and lighting professionals advanced alternatives.

Aputure Storm XT52:

Unveiled at the BSC Expo in London on February 14, 2025, the Aputure Storm XT52 is a 5,200W tunable white high-fidelity point source lamp designed to rival the output of traditional 9,000W HMI fixtures. Aputure plans a full announcement at the NAB Show in Las Vegas on April 6, 2025. As of now, specific pricing, power draw and accessory details have not been disclosed.

Nanlux Evoke 5000B:

First teased in August 2024, the Nanlux Evoke 5000B is a 5,000W bi-color LED spotlight engineered for high-intensity applications. With an IP66 rating, it ensures reliable performance even in challenging environments. The Evoke 5000B is expected to begin shipping in March 2025, with pricing set at $14,800 for the standard package and $15,500 with a flight case.

Power Consumption Considerations:

Both fixtures demand substantial power, reflecting their high-output capabilities.

Aputure Storm XT52: Specific power draw details have not been disclosed as of February 2025. However, given its 5,200W rating, users should anticipate significant power requirements, likely necessitating robust power sources beyond standard household outlets.

Nanlux Evoke 5000B: With a 5,000W power draw, this fixture cannot operate on typical household circuits. It requires industrial-grade power connections, making it more suitable for professional studio environments or locations equipped with adequate power infrastructure. 60 AMP Bates connectors and Honda 7000 Generators should do the trick to power this lamp at 100%

Understanding the power needs of these lights is crucial for planning and ensuring compatibility with available power sources on set.

What Each Light Excels At

Aputure Storm XT52: A Precision Tool for Cinematic Color

Unmatched Color Fidelity: Equipped with the BLAIR Light Engine, the Storm XT52 offers a wide CCT range of 2500K to 10,000K and 100% +/- green adjustment, allowing for precise color reproduction.

Compact Design: Despite its power, the lamp head weighs 29kg (64lb) and can be operated on a standard crank stand, facilitating ease of use on set.

Ideal For: Productions prioritizing color accuracy and flexibility, especially in scenarios where space and setup time are limited.

Nanlux Evoke 5000B: Power Meets Versatility

Robust Output: Delivers light levels comparable to traditional 9kW HMI or 24kW tungsten fixtures, making it suitable for large-scale productions.

Durable Build: With an IP66 rating, the Evoke 5000B is designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, ensuring reliability in diverse shooting environments.

With an IP66 rating, the Evoke 5000B is designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, ensuring reliability in diverse shooting environments. Advanced Control: Features green/magenta adjustment of +/- 80 and a CCT range of 2700K to 6500K, providing extensive control over lighting conditions.

Ideal For: Outdoor shoots and situations requiring high-intensity lighting with precise color control.

Let’s compare these new lamps with some industry-standard HMI’s.

ARRI M40: The Industry Workhorse

Proven Performance: A 4,000W HMI fixture known for delivering consistent, powerful daylight-balanced light, essential for various production needs.

Versatile Application: Its lens-less MAX Technology reflector offers an adjustable beam angle, making it adaptable to different lighting requirements.

Ideal For: Professionals seeking reliable, high-output lighting solutions with a track record of excellence.

ARRI M90: The Titan of High-Output Lighting

Exceptional Brightness: This 9,000W HMI fixture provides illumination comparable to a 12kW PAR, suitable for the most demanding lighting scenarios.

Focusable Beam: Offers a focus range from 15° to 49°, allowing for precise control over light spread.

Ideal For: Large-scale productions requiring maximum light output and versatility in beam shaping.

Choosing the Right Light for Your Production

Selecting the appropriate fixture depends on specific production needs:

For Unparalleled Color Control: The Aputure Storm XT52 is ideal for projects where color precision is paramount.

For High-Intensity, Weather-Resistant Lighting: The Nanlux Evoke 5000B offers robust output and durability for challenging environments.

For Time-Tested Reliability: The ARRI M40 provides consistent performance trusted by professionals worldwide.

For Maximum Output: The ARRI M90 stands out as the go-to choice for scenarios demanding the highest light levels.

As LED technology continues to advance, fixtures like the Aputure Storm XT52 and Nanlux Evoke 5000B are closing the gap with traditional HMI lights, offering new possibilities for filmmakers and lighting technicians.