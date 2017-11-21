2. Check your head

The choices for camera placement are quite different for 360° than for traditional video. You really need to consider that where you put the camera is equivalent to where your viewer’s head is going to be. Putting the camera on the floor, suspended from the ceiling, or hanging out of a window may be enormously uncomfortable for your audience.

For example, it’s common practice for a driving scene to mount the camera to the hood of a car, or suspend it outside the side window looking in. There’s nothing to stop you from positioning a 360° camera the same way, but when it comes time to play the scene back, your audience is likely to be highly distracted by the fact that they feel like they’re floating outside a moving vehicle! There certainly may be occasion for such a choice, but just don’t expect that your viewers are going to be paying full attention to whatever’s going on inside of the car.

Additionally, you need to consider how close the camera is to other objects in the scene. If it’s right up against a wall, ceiling or another object, the viewer is going to feel like their head is in that uncomfortable position. Most importantly this impacts how close you can put the camera to people in the scene. Traditional close-ups fill the frame with an actor’s face, but in 360, putting a camera that close to another person creates an intimacy that can be deeply uncomfortable if not downright creepy.

3. Coverage no more

In traditional filmmaking, we shoot a variety of angles (wide shots, close-ups, inserts, etc.) to ensure that all the important elements of a scene are covered and included in the edited scene. This coverage has many benefits: it permits us to see different bits of action from an optimal vantage point; it allows us to pull the best performances from each angle; and it enables us to employ different lenses, focal lengths, camera heights, and other subtleties to guide our viewers’ focus and attention.

With 360°, you give up all of these tools that are fundamental to the art of filmmaking. While at first this may seem daunting—how will you ever control your viewer’s attention in order to tell a story?! This is where VR can be more like theater than traditional film. Rather than focusing on how the camera can translate and interpret the action in your scene, create a scenario, place your camera at some appropriate position within it, and let your audience just experience it.

Yes, this requires relying more on effective performance; no more can an actor be saved in the edit room! (And performing for 360 requires its own adjustments for actors experienced with traditional film, but that’s a different, forthcoming article.).

Also like theater, lighting design, sound cues, and blocking can be used to guide where viewers look. Choreograph your scene thoughtfully; so actors are near to the camera for moments where you want to communicate intimate, internal, or emotional beats, and farther away for moments where there is broader action.