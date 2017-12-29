I get a lot of viewer questions, and I do my best to answer every one. Certain ones, I find, are great questions for tutorials, and this e-mail was definitely one of those e-mails. With 4K footage becoming more and more prevalent in editors workflows (whether, you’re working in a 4K project or not), there are so many potential “Gotcha” situations you can run into, and working with larger than HD image sequences in your HD projects can be one of them, especially if you want to do a little pan and zooming around the frame. Thankfully, FrameFlex has taken a few big leaps and bounds to make it a much more stable tool to work with, and one that’s perfectly suited for the task at hand. Enjoy!

Channel: www.youtube.com/letseditMC_avid

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LetsEditwithMediaComposer

Twitter: @kpmcauliffe

e-mail: [email protected]

Was This Post Helpful: