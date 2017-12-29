Let’s Edit with Media Composer – FrameFlex and Larger than HD Image Sequences

By Kevin P. McAuliffe December 29, 2017 Post Production

I get a lot of viewer questions, and I do my best to answer every one.  Certain ones, I find, are great questions for tutorials, and this e-mail was definitely one of those e-mails.  With 4K footage becoming more and more prevalent in editors workflows (whether, you’re working in a 4K project or not), there are so many potential “Gotcha” situations you can run into, and working with larger than HD image sequences in your HD projects can be one of them, especially if you want to do a little pan and zooming around the frame.  Thankfully, FrameFlex has taken a few big leaps and bounds to make it a much more stable tool to work with, and one that’s perfectly suited for the task at hand.  Enjoy!

Kevin P. McAuliffe

Kevin P McAuliffe is a three time North American ProMax award winning editor and a Media Composer editor for over 15 years. He is a featured trainer at MacProVideo and is also one of the Senior Editor’s at MIJO in Toronto, Canada, with current clients including Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures and E1 Entertainment to name a few. He can also be found helping out on the Avid Community forums in the Media Composer & Symphony Get Started Fast forum.

