Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition.

Every week, we will share a new tooltip to save time when working in Adobe Premiere Pro.

TL;DR You can assign metadata, such as scene/camera, to multiple shots via the Metadata panel.

It is said that one measurement of an editor is often how quickly they can find a shot.

Yes, it’s about the visual in the shot’s content, but it’s also about the metadata.

Metadata has a lousy marketing team. The moment people say metadata, most people’s eyes fog up, including mine.

It can be magic. A great example of this? Assigning a shot to a scene, the type of shot (closeup/wide shot/medium shot), or which camera for Multicam.

But…it’s going to be a manual process in the project window’s list view. Adding info like scene number can’t be done on multiple clips. You have to press the enter key and work your way one clip at a time.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could just set all of them by shift-clicking?

That’s what the Metadata panel is for.

Select multiple shots, switch to the Metadata panel and then type the scene number into the Scene field. Now my footage has scene information.

You can use this as deep or as far as you like.

One warning: setting metadata overwrites existing information. This is particularly painful for me in the description field, where I’d kill to have tags.

I wish Adobe would let me append rather than replace what’s there.

Two other excellent (and less used) items? The good checkbox and/or the hidden checkbox.

At the end of the day, the Metadata Panel makes it easier to assign information to multiple clips in a single step allow you to find footage faster.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.