Tickets are now available for the in-person conference, a two-day event to be held September 6-7, 2025, from 10 AM to 6 PM at the Emerson College LA—5960 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles. Organized by Women in Media, the Reel/Forward Conference On Profitable Sustainable Production features panels and workshops on funding, finding collaborators and eco-friendly practices in film, TV, and new media. Producers, creatives, and crew are invited to explore vendors, watch calling card short projects, attend speed pitching, and build relationships in the dealmakers’ lounge. Reel/Forward is open to all industry professionals.

“This conference will connect filmmakers with investors to help jumpstart projects to drive job creation in California, with a focus on financially sound, sustainable production,” says Tema Staig, Women In Media Executive Director. “Clean, green practices improve working conditions, boost production value, and strengthen the bottom line.”

Program partner Women in Clean Tech & Sustainability will present the “Greening The Screen: Eco-Friendly Sets Pay Off” panel moderated by Paige Blankenship (Producer at Blank Paige Films and WiM Events Chair). Expert panelists include Adrienne Pfeiffer (Environmental Sustainability Strategist, Disney Studios), Alex de Valera (Sustainability Strategist & Impact Producer, Director of Ecoscope Ltd., a Film Ireland sustainability partner), and Audrey Gelb (former VP of Production, Disney TV Studios).

Other panel topics include: Fix It In Prep, Navigating Distribution, Monetizing New Media and Building Influence, and Exploring Climate & Sustainability Through Storytelling. Wilhelm Family Foundation is a flagship sponsor.

In addition, the Sustainable Production for Entertainment Certification (SPEC) Preview session will offer practical tools to implement sustainability at every stage of production. During this session presented by USGBC California, attendees can earn WiM certification to add to their resumes.

Admission includes breakfast, lunch, and networking after party. Tickets are available at: https://womennmedia.com/event/reel-forward/.